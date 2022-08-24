Everton drawn away to Bournemouth in Carabao Cup Third Round

Everton have been drawn away at AFC Bournemouth in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup. The Cherries are newly-promoted to the Premier League this season, and have three points so far, having beaten Aston Villa at home on opening day but then being beaten heavily by both Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Toffees’ route to Wembley will continue on either Tuesday November 8th or Wednesday November 9th, just before the season pauses for World Cup 2022 to be held in Qatar.

The last time the Blues played against Bournemouth was when the Cherries completed the double over the Toffees, two identical 3-1 wins in the extended 2019-20 season.

The Blues have never won this competition in their 141-year history, but have been beaten finalists twice, against Aston Villa in 1977 and to Liverpool in 1984. Their run in the tournament last season lasted only until the Third Round when they were knocked out at Queens Park Rangers in a sudden-death penalty shootout after the two sides had tied 2-2 after regular time.

Thirteen Premier League clubs not competing in European competitions entered the Cup in Round Two alongside Burnley and Watford from the Sky Bet Championship, and now the remaining seven sides participating in Europe enter the draw. The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until Round Three.

Full Carabao Cup Third Round Draw

Leicester City vs Newport County

West Ham United vs Blackburn Rovers

Wolves vs Leeds United

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs Everton

Liverpool vs Derby County

Burnley vs Crawley

Bristol City vs Lincoln City

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Stevenage vs Charlton

MK Dons vs Morecambe

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford vs Gillingham