Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Dele latest, Pedro, Almiron & Trossard transfer rumours

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday 

By Pat Mariboe
Watford v Everton - Premier League
Watford’s Joao Pedro and Everton’s Seamus Coleman
Everton defeat Fleetwood Town 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

He [Gordon] is our player. Every one knows now about the interest from Chelsea, it’s very public now but he’s our player, simple as that. The only reason he’s on the bench is he had a bit of an issue with his heel after the game against Forest and I just kept him out of it completely, unless he was absolutely needed tonight. I’m never going to go into conversations I have with him. We have a good relationship, I wont even go there,” says Lampard. [RBM]

The Dele announcement seems to be on the horizon.

Everton linked with former MLS standout Miguel Almiron, currently at Newcastle.

Despite an agreement seemingly in place with Newcastle, it seems like Everton are now interested in Watford forward João Pedro.

Can’t wait for this transfer window to end (after we sign a striker of course). Everton are now linked with Brighton forward Leandro Trossard as well. [Football Insider]

What To Watch

Some more Carabao Cup and Champions League play-off action on today.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

