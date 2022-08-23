Lampard’s comments on Gordon amid reports of Chelsea’s third bid

For a player who is reportedly the subject of a £60 million bid, Anthony Gordon was amazingly light-hearted at Fleetwood Town during Everton’s Carabao Cup Second Round win over the League One side today. He had a ready smile on his face whenever the camera panned to him, whether it was while he sat on the bench during the game or even as he kicked the ball around at halftime with his teammates, Gordon did not seem a player weighed down by the burden of expectation or indeed one that has indicated that he wants to leave for Chelsea.

Reports from earlier in the day indicated that Chelsea had lodged a third bid for the 21-year-old, this time of £50m guaranteed with a further £10m in add-ons, but other reports seemed to say that the Blues had rejected the latest overture saying the player was not for sale and indeed the “payment structure isn’t correct or suitable for Everton”.

That is a line that the Toffees have heard more than once this summer as they have attempted to bring in players on loan deals or even deferred payment sales. Indeed, if that is what Chelsea are doing with Gordon then Kevin Thelwell and co. have the right to walk away knowing that they will not be able to replace the youngster in the remaining week or so especially if they don’t get ready cash from the Stamford Bridge side.

Speaking after the win over Fleetwood, manager Frank Lampard had nothing new to add on the Gordon situation.

“Nothing more [to add] than when I did my press conference after Nottingham Forest and before [this game]. “He’s our player. Every one knows now about the interest from Chelsea, it’s very public now but he’s our player, simple as that. “The only reason he’s on the bench is he had a bit of an issue with his heel after the game against Forest and I just kept him out of it completely, unless he was absolutely needed tonight.”

When pushed to clarify if Gordon had asked to leave Everton, Lampard kept his guard up -

“I’m never going to go into conversations I have with him. We have a good relationship, I wont even go there.”

Would Everton need a quick resolution to this?