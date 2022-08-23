Everton 1-0 Fleetwood: Live Blog & How To Watch | Gray scores!

Live Blog

28’ - Everton goal! They try to walk the ball into the goal following a mistake and succeed. The misplaced pass fell to McNeil, who found Iwobi, and the Nigerian slid Gray into space to tuck it home, 1-0.

26’ - McNeil finds Rondon, he turns his man and shoots, wide of the far post.

23’ - It’s Fleetwood playing the more entertaining football here as they probe the Everton defence, and they win a corner. Welch rises highest to clear confidently.

19’ - Patterson skips past his man and centers for McNeil in the box... and he somehow skews that horribly wide. Embarrassing that from the former Burnley player.

16’ - Iwobi finds Vinagre wide open in space, his cross is just inches over a jumping Rondon’s head! Gray retrieves the ball and feeds Iwobi but his shot is poor and over.

13’ - McNeil shot is blocked, goes out for a corner on the left, first one of the game. Overhit, Iwobi puts it back in the six-yard box, feet flying at it and the Cod Army sweep it away with no blue shirt able to get a decisive touch on it.

10’ - Vinagre finds Rondon who is just a touch offside. Quick reminder, there is no VAR today.

9’ - Welch tries a long ball for Gray to run onto, just a touch too long and the speedy forward can’t get to it.

5’ - First time we’re seeing Coleman this season. His first long pass is lofted way too long. Reece Welch’s first defensive move doesn’t come off as Hayes takes him on and beats him handily. Keane does well to dissuade him from getting a shot off.

3’ - Quiet start to the game here. The Blues have had possession but mostly in their own half.

1’ - Underway at Highbury Stadium!

Starting Lineups

UPDATE: Tom Davies appears to have tweaked his groin in warmups and now it’ll be Demarai Gray starting, which likely pushes Iwobi back into midfield.

Frank Lampard has made a number of changes but has stuck with his favoured formation. Begovic has come in in goal, with Coleman, Keane and Welch in front of him. Patterson plays again, with Vinagre coming in on the opposite wing. Davies and Onana in the middle, with McNeil and Iwobi out wide and Rondon up top.

Pretty strong bench here if Lampard will need it, but very surprised not to see striker Tom Cannon at least making the squad. As reported, Dele Alli is not in Everton’s squad for the Fleetwood game with a loan move to Besiktas looming. Gordon is on the bench though, despite Chelsea having made a third bid for him earlier today, with rumours saying that the offer has been rejected.

Everton

Fleetwood Town

Preview

Everton take on Fleetwood Town in the early rounds of the Carabao Cup for the second time in three seasons, having travelled to Highbury Stadium in a Third Round fixture in 2020.

The Blues are off to a rocky start to the season, having disappointed in all three games so far picking up a draw and two narrow losses. An anaemic attack has not been aided by injuries and suspensions, and with the transfer window only open for a week or so, Frank Lampard will be hoping for more reinforcements sooner than later.

Hosts Fleetwood narrowly stayed in League One last season ending 20th out of the 24 teams in the third tier of English football, and sit in 14th position early on this season, having won one and drawn three of their five games.

The Cod Army upset Wigan Athletic in the First Round of the competition, but have found the going tough in the league with two consecutive 0-0 draws leading up to tonight’s game.

Match Details

Competition: Carabao Cup Second Round

Date and start time: Tuesday, August 23rd at 11:45 a.m. PT / 2:45 p.m ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

Stadium: Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 5,327

Weather: 66°F/19°C, mostly cloudy, 22% chance of precipitation, 5 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: N/A - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: ESPN+, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Last Meeting

The Blues have only played Fleetwood once before, that game in 2020. The Blues had scampered to a 2-0 lead with a brace from Richarlison before an error had allowed the hosts to pull back the deficit back to one just after the break. Alex Iwobi then scored immediately after, but Fleetwood scored again to keep things tense before late goals from Bernard and Moise Kean settled the game at 5-2.