Everton at Fleetwood: Predicted Line-Up | Changes for the Cup?

Everton will be hoping to pick up their first win of the season when they go to League One side Fleetwood town in the second round of the EFL Cup.

The big question is though, how much of a risk will Frank be looking to take in terms of team selection with a busy period of games set to be upon us.

Obviously as many senior players as possible will be rotated, but will there be opportunities for youngsters like Reece Welch, Lewis Warrington, Thomas Cannon and Stanley Mills?

Who’s Out?

There shouldn’t be any changes to the weekend’s absentee list, with Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Andre Gomes has been conspicuous in his absence since pre-season, with murmurings of an injury, but also that of a departure.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS FLEETWOOD

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan

Defenders: Keane, Mina (INJURED) , Godfrey (INJURED) , Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson, Vinagre, Nkounkou, Mills, Welch

Midfielders: Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gomes (DOUBT), Dele, Davies, Onana, Gbamin, Warrington

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend (INJURY) , McNeil

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin (INJURY) , Rondon, Cannon

Tactics and Formation

The hybrid 3-4-3/5-2-3 looks set to stay, so it should be the same here. But the personnel will change drastically.

Manchester United target Asmir Begovic will probably get some time between the sticks, likely Ruben Vinagre will come in at left wing-back, while Michael Keane should get his first minutes of the season.

There are question marks in the other defensive positions though. Seamus Coleman will start, but that will either come at right wing-back or possibly as a right centre-back if Stanley Mills gets a chance on the right.

Reece Welch could get his first senior start for the Blues, unless Frank wants to play it safe with the experience of Conor Coady and/or James Tarkowski.

Allan will surely anchor the midfield as he desperately needs the minutes, while new boy Amadou Onana will likely start just in front of him.

Up top, Dwight McNeil will probably get a start, while Dele may also get his second start for Everton (unless he is imminently off to Besiktas). Up front, Rondon seems to need some more minutes and will likely keep his spot. 19-year-old Thomas Cannon signed a new three-year deal this week, so don’t be surprised to see him make his debut at some point.

Lewis Warrington is another player likely to make his debut from the bench, if the match scenario allows.

Like in the Premier League this season, teams can make up to five substitutes from a possible nine.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Asmir Begovic – 8/10

Seamus Coleman – 9/10

Michael Keane – 9/10

Reece Welch - 6/10

Very possible that the experience of Coady or Tarkowski is favoured.

Mason Holgate – 6/10

Ruben Vinagre – 9/10

Allan – 8/10

Amadou Onana – 9/10

Dwight McNeil – 8/10

Salomon Rondon – 8/10

Dele – 6/10

Bench

Jordan Pickford

Conor Coady

Stanley Mills

Vitaliy Mykolenko

Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Lewis Warrington

Anthony Gordon

Demarai Gray

Thomas Cannon