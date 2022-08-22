Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton draw Nottingham Forest 1-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

And hear from the manager.

Under-21s striker Tom Cannon signs new deal. [RBM]

“We have to be focused against Fleetwood, because it’s a cup tie and anything can happen. We’ll be going there to win and hopefully win in style. We believe in ourselves. We have a good structure and we want to build from what’s been a bit of a slow start in the league. It would be massive [to go on a cup run]. The fans always deserve it. They showed us last season how dedicated they are and how much they got behind the team. It would be great for everyone involved with Everton,” says Tom Davies on Everton’s Carabao Cup test at Fleetwood tomorrow. [EFC]

PSV winger Cody Gakpo is the newest player to be linked with a move to the Blues. [Daily Mail]

U18s fall to Sunderland 3-2. [EFC]

We’re still in a “wait and see” stage of any Dele move, and it seems like the Kudus deal is progressing.

Everton are waiting for Dele Alli to decide on Besiktas proposal. Club open to accept both loan or permanent move for Dele, but there's no green light yet on player side. #EFC



Details now discussed with Ajax to complete Mohamed Kudus deal very soon. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2022

Blues linked with Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. [talkSPORT]

Watch the latest Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium footage.

Everton Women draw Aston Villa 1-1. [EFC]

Looks like we may get some Jordan Pickford contract news soon.

Everton want to extend Jordan Pickford's contract, as Frank Lampard confirms: "The club are speaking with Jordan. He is a massive player for us". #EFC



"Everyone wants him to stay and Jordan is very happy here". pic.twitter.com/SVaBpTWOFu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2022

Everton rumoured with Brentford striker Ivan Toney. [Mirror]

What To Watch

LIverpool take on Manchester United. Some La Liga and Serie A action on, too.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook