Everton vs Nottingham Forest: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Rondon starts

Lineups

Frank Lampard has decided to start with a focal point as Salomon Rondon gets the start

Everton

Your starting XI to take on Nottingham Forest! #EVENOT pic.twitter.com/RA1wiWzhWZ — Everton (@Everton) August 20, 2022

Nottingham Forest

Preview

Everton take on Nottingham Forest in their third game of the season, looking to put behind a difficult start behind them. The Blues haven’t played badly in their two defeats, but have paid the price for defensive errors and attacking ineptitude even as injuries have already started to be a factor this early in the season.

Visitors Forest are averaging a new signing every four days of the summer transfer window, with Everton’s early-summer target Morgan Gibbs-White putting pen to paper this week on a big contract while taking on the mantle of the #10 shirt.

The Toffees’ own #10 meanwhile is subject to strong speculation of a big money move himself with Chelsea said to be very interested in prying away Anthony Gordon and Everton holding firm on a hefty price tag. Frank Lampard insists the youngster remains an Everton player, but would understandably not be drawn into committing to that either.

Not having Dominic Calvert-Lewin to start the season appears to be a blow that the club were ill-prepared for despite his propensity for injuries especially last season. Lampard insists that the club will “make the right move for the right player at the right time”, but you would think two games without a goal scored by an Everton player would have forced his hand.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 3

Date and start time: Saturday, August 20th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 69°F/21°C, mostly sunny, 9% chance of precipitation, 19 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 2

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Blues last played Forest in January 1999 just before they were relegated from the Premier League, but on that day it was the visiting side that came out victors with Dutch forward Pierre van Hooijdonk getting the only goal of the game.