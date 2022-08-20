Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Final | Gray saves Blues’ blushes

Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - There are still lots of issues for Lampard to work on, on both ends of the pitch. A midweek trip to Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup awaits, but the Blues desperately need some signings quickly.

90+5’ - Full time whistle, a point apiece and possibly the fairest result on the day, 1-1.

90+2’ - Iwobi chance, over Henderson and nestles on the roof of the net! So close.

Horrendous back pass allows Gordon to get a 1-on-1 with Henderson, and instead of going under the advancing goalie, he tries to go over and Henderson collects.

90+1’ - Corner Blues, four minutes to be added on. Gray puts it into the six-yard box, Henderson collects.

90’ - Yates with a snapshot goes over, that was a chance too.

87’ - GOAL!!! Pickford with a brilliant ball over the backline for Gray to run onto, and a brilliant takedown by the forward runs him wide of the scrambling Henderson and he can tuck home into an open goal, 1-1!

85’ - Goalmouth melee and somehow Everton still cannot get the ball into the net! Multiple bodies flying about, a VAR check, and the end result is zilch for the Blues. Very disappointing this.

81’ - Forest score. Yates shot from distance is only parried away by Pickford, and Johnson is Johnny on the spot to tuck the rebound home. The England #1 should have really done better. Forest lead 1-0 and the Blues don’t look any closer to scoring than when they began the game.

80’ - McNeil is showing his limitations here. Loses the ball when he had all sorts of space to run into, and then cannot find Gordon when he had all kinds of room.

76’ - Couple of big chances for Forest. First a deflected shot wrong-foots Pickford and the ball goes just wide of the post for a corner. Then Williams flashes a shot across the face of the goal and it goes just wide of the far post.

Gordon cuts in and shoots with his weaker left foot, Henderson saves comfortably.

72’ - Quick Iwobi turn allows Gordon to shoot, Henderson saves, corner. McNeil’s effort is poor and goes straight out at the near post.

68’ - McNeil runs onto a ball behind the backline, but his cross back in is poor with Patterson having made a lot of ground to get into the box.

Now Gordon runs at the defence and wins a corner on the left. Skims through the six-yard box and Forest can clear their lines. Henderson looks to have twisted his ankle in that melee and is down.

66’ - Ball comes to Onana about thirty yards out and he tries a bizarre side-footed shot. He just needs to settle down a bit here.

64’ - Onana goes in foot first for a tackle, eventually wins the ball but it was a foul, and the visitors are surrounding Andre Marriner clamouring for another booking for him. Nothing in it, but Onana does need to be careful.

62’ - Dangerous freekick chance for the Blues down the left. Gray puts it in the box again, and again Henderson flaps at it, and Forest can clear their lines.

60’ - Oof, ugly from Onana as he loses the ball in the middle and then tries to rugby tackle Awoniyi as he runs away from him. Strange from the youngster, and he is deservedly booked.

Meanwhile, former Everton target Morgan Gibbs-White has come on for Forest.

56’ - Speedy counter with Gray taking the ball and driving to the right, his ball into the box though is yards in front of Rondon who goes to ground and the chance is wasted.

Double change for the Blues, with Dwight McNeil and Amadou Onana coming on for Salomon Rondon and Tom Davies respectively.

52’ - Davies finds Rondon at the top of the box, the striker turns and shoots, just the wrong side of the post. That was excellent from him.

50’ - Pressure from Holgate at the edge of the attacking third wins a freekick. Gray will take it, into the box, Henderson comes out to take it in the face of the attack and collects safely. Good freekick.

48’ - More of the same so far. Everton’s utter inability to do anything in the attacking half apart from long balls is hampering them again, while Forest are happy to take control of the ball and probe away.

46’ - Everton get us underway in the second half, no changes for either side.

Halftime Thoughts - Everton started the better side and created a couple of good chacnes too, but slowly Forest have battled their way back into the game and are controlling possession and have had their own chances too.

Lampard’s going to have to change something because his side have been timid and relinquished control of the game.

45+1’ - Halftime whistle, 0-0 at Goodison Park.

45’ - Flurry from the Blues to close out the half. Gray cuts in from the right, shoots but it’s well over. There will be one minute added on.

42’ - Forest corner from the Everton right, Tarky clears, ball back into the box and Pickford punches it away. It’s been all Forest now for the last fifteen minutes or so.

38’ - Long ball for Gordon to chase but Henderson is out smartly to prevent a chance.

35’ - Gray can run at the Forest defence and wins a corner. It’s cleared by the visitors and Awoniyi is setting off on a counter but Iwobi handles the ball to stop that, and is booked for his troubles as well.

32’ - Tarky with a loose pass that Holgate can’t gather and Forest have the ball in the Everton defensive third, Iwobi steals it away but then tries to do too much, Forest have a shooting chance from Mangala but Pickford collects. Living dangerously there.

29’ - Gordon loses the ball, Mykolenko wins it back and is hacked down by Williams who is also booked. Freekick on the edge of the box, real chance this. Gray dips it over the wall and it almost nutmegs Henderson! Forest clear their lines and it’s a corner. Low to the near flag, partly cleared, back to Gray who cuts back into the box and his shot is over. Good sequence there.

27’ - Forest are settling in here, passing the ball around better the last few minutes while Everton are happy to give them the ball. Rondon’s been anonymous the last ten-fifteen minutes.

24’ - Awful mistake from Tarkowski caught in possession just outside the box, and the ball falls to Awoniyi, but his shot is saved by Pickford. That was poor from the veteran defender there.

20’ - Forest captain Worrall is booked for hauling down Gray as he was running away from him. Gray puts it in the box and it falls to Davies again, and he can’t make good contact again and Forest clear. O’Brien starts off a counter and Gordon brings him down, and is booked as well.

19’ - Williams takes a shot from inside the box that Pickford punches away, the follow-up shot from outside the box by O’Brien is wayward.

18’ - Everton controlling the ball right now, 68% possession. Still crying out for that CAM type person who will hold the ball and dictate the game.

14’ - Gordon picks up the ball on the right, and hammers a shot at goal, Dean Henderson parries it away.

Now Gray gets the ball and shoots also from outside the box, not enough power and Henderson falls on it. Goodison is loud now.

9’ - Anthony Gordon fouls Lewis O’Brien in the middle third, and Neco Williams tries to drop a freekick into the box but overhits it.

Patterson’s press wins the ball, he set Gordon off who finds Davies in the middle, the midfielder controls and shoots from outside the box, flashes past the far post. That was another chance.

6’ - Gray and Gordon combine to win a corner on the right, but nothing comes of it.

2’ - Having Rondon as the man up top is already making a clear difference for the Blues as they have someone to aim the long balls forward to.

Now Gordon is dragged own as he flicks the ball past his man on the left wing. Gray’s freekick into the box is brilliant, ball skips away from an unmarked Davies who can’t make any contact. Holgate was unhappy about being held back, but nothing from the ref. Good start for the Blues this.

1’ - Underway!

A minute’s applause for former club chairman Sir David Marsh who passed away yesterday before we get underway at Goodison Park.

Lineups

Frank Lampard has decided to start with a focal point as Salomon Rondon gets the start, Dwight McNeil and Amadou Onana on the bench.

Everton

Your starting XI to take on Nottingham Forest! #EVENOT

Nottingham Forest

Team news | @Everton



One change for The Reds as Steve Cook replaces Moussa Niakhaté #NFFC | @premierleague pic.twitter.com/1dY6lFhx3p — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) August 20, 2022

Preview

Everton take on Nottingham Forest in their third game of the season, looking to put behind a difficult start behind them. The Blues haven’t played badly in their two defeats, but have paid the price for defensive errors and attacking ineptitude even as injuries have already started to be a factor this early in the season.

Visitors Forest are averaging a new signing every four days of the summer transfer window, with Everton’s early-summer target Morgan Gibbs-White putting pen to paper this week on a big contract while taking on the mantle of the #10 shirt.

The Toffees’ own #10 meanwhile is subject to strong speculation of a big money move himself with Chelsea said to be very interested in prying away Anthony Gordon and Everton holding firm on a hefty price tag. Frank Lampard insists the youngster remains an Everton player, but would understandably not be drawn into committing to that either.

Not having Dominic Calvert-Lewin to start the season appears to be a blow that the club were ill-prepared for despite his propensity for injuries especially last season. Lampard insists that the club will “make the right move for the right player at the right time”, but you would think two games without a goal scored by an Everton player would have forced his hand.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 3

Date and start time: Saturday, August 20th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 69°F/21°C, mostly sunny, 9% chance of precipitation, 19 mph winds

Last Meeting

The Blues last played Forest in January 1999 just before they were relegated from the Premier League, but on that day it was the visiting side that came out victors with Dutch forward Pierre van Hooijdonk getting the only goal of the game.