Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Gueye transfer imminent, Dobbin loan update, Silva talks sacking

“It’s always important for a centre-forward to get on the scoresheet, especially before the season starts to build confidence. It was a great ball from Tarky from the back, something we spoke about in the week, so it was nice to execute that on the day.

“When you know you can get service from different areas of the pitch, it’s a good feeling going into a game. When Tarky is getting on the ball, I know he’s got the quality to find the pass, so I’ve got to make the run.” - Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been speaking about his goal in the final pre-season game against Dynamo Kyiv, and his expectations for the season ahead. [EFC]

Six years ago today Everton signed Idrissa Gueye from Aston Villa. Will history repeat itself today as the Blues are reportedly closer to bringing him back to Merseyside, this time from Paris St Germain. [RBM]

Idrissa Gana Gueye’s in Merseyside in order to undergo medical tests and sign as new Everton player. Deal in place with Paris Saint-Germain, just final details to be resolved. #EFC @ElBobble



Gueye has already accepted, waiting for final steps then here we go. pic.twitter.com/Lwxr8iWjh5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022

Young forward Lewis Dobbin is looking like he’ll be headed out on loan to Derby County in League One. [The Athletic]

In the latest episode of Everton Unseen, we get a behind-the-scenes look at Media Access Day at Finch Farm.

Former manager Marco Silva, now in charge at newly-promoted Fulham, has been talking about his time at Everton, including his sacking by Farhad Moshiri and that it went against Marcel Brands’ wishes. [Record, via Echo]

