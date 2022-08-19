Everton vs Nottingham Forest: Predicted Line-Up | Two Changes for the Blues?

Two games, zero points. But not the worst performances.

Everton need to get off the mark though and nothing less than three points against a newly-promoted, new-look Nottingham Forest will be considered acceptable.

So how will Super Frank line-up his misfiring Blues at Goodison Park?

Who’s Out?

There’s not much change on the injury list with Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend and Dominic Calvert-Lewin still on it, while Abdoulaye Doucoure has been added to that roster and is expected to be out for three weeks.

Allan is back in the squad after injury, so it will be a toss-up between him, Tom Davies and Amadou Onana as to who will start in the holding midfield role.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan,

Defenders: Keane, Mina (INJURED) , Godfrey (INJURED) , Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson, Vinagre, Nkounkou, Mills

Midfielders: Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gomes (DOUBT), Dele, Davies, Onana, Gbamin, Warrington

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend (INJURY) , McNeil

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin (INJURY) , Rondon

Tactics and Formation

Expect the same 3-4-3/5-2-3 system once again, with just a couple of possible changes.

The only enforced change will come in midfield with Doucoure injured. Tom Davies did surprisingly well after coming on from the bench last week and so I expect him to start with Allan having lacked any pre-season minutes, as has new signing Onana.

The other expected change will hopefully come up front, with Frank really needing to recognise the need for an actual striker to lead the line. Unfortunately that striker is Rondon, but he does at least offer the ability to hold the ball up and potentially get on the end of a stray cross.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Nathan Patterson – 8/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Conor Coady – 9/10

Mason Holgate – 9/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 8/10

Tom Davies – 7/10

Deserves a rare start having impressed with a composed performance from the bench last week.

Alex Iwobi – 10/10

Consistently Everton’s best player for the last couple of games.

Anthony Gordon – 9/10

Salomon Rondon – 8/10

Demarai Gray – 8/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Seamus Coleman

Michael Keane

Ruben Vinagre

Allan

Amadou Onana

Stanley Mills

Dele

Dwight McNeil

