Lampard assures fans about Everton striker search

Everton are yet to score a goal of their own in the Premier League this season, with their sole marker coming from an own goal, ironically by a former player in Lucas Digne. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is going to be out for a few more weeks and while Salomon Rondon was available after being suspended for the season opener, Frank Lampard has chosen to continue with a futile ‘False 9’ to start both games so far.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference as the Toffees prepare to host Nottingham Forest tomorrow, Lampard went into some detail about the Blues’ search for some help for Calvert-Lewin and Rondon.

“Firstly we’ve got one of England’s main centre-forwards in our squad that got injured three days before the Chelsea game. So I think those weeks after Richarlison are not that valid. “We had to look at different areas of the team that we needed to strengthen, it wasn’t just that and nobody saw the Dominic injury coming and we have Salomon Rondon who was suspended for the first game now available. The forward areas are definitely an area of the pitch that we do want to strengthen and we have to make sure if we do strengthen, it’s the right player at the right time to improve the squad. There’s a lot of clubs in similar situations and we’re one of those.”

Everton have been linked with close to a dozen strikers at this point, was there a particular reason that no signing has been made as yet considering we’re over six weeks since Richarlison left the club?

“There’s nothing particular. It’s all relative, what you want and type of profile, what’s available, what’s on the market, how much would they cost, what do you want to spend, there’s lots of moving parts to that. “Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out on the grass now, trying to get fit. He’s an England squad striker when fit and firing. We saw what he can bring us at the end of last season and Salomon Rondon is here. “I know everybody’s eyes are on that position and I’ve been pretty honest that we’re looking there but the idea that it’s desperation is not there. As I said earlier, we have to make the right move for the right player at the right time in a considered way and we remain in that position and we’ve got two weeks left.”

When asked how he would feel if the Blues did indeed fail to bring in a striker when the transfer window closes at the end of the month, Lampard appeared confident a deal would be struck.

“Again it’s hypotheticals. We’re trying to improve the squad in any way we can. When we get to the end of the window, you can ask me that question again if there’s no striker here.”

