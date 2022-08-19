Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I’ve always wanted to play in England. That’s not a secret. I’m here now — and Everton feels special. I want to build something big here, because I know this is a big club. The past couple of years have been tough, but I want to bring Everton back to where they belong. I get chills thinking about playing at Goodison for the first time, especially after the reaction I got when people saw me arriving at the stadium on the first day of the season. That reaction in the stands was crazy. It’s an incredible feeling to be made so welcome and I was very grateful. The thought of playing there gets me really fired up. I’m ready to go,” says Amadou Onana. [EFC]

Blues linked with Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas. [Football Insider via Sky Italia]

First the shocking Dele news, now this. Looks like Manchester United are eyeing Asmir Begovic.

: Man United are considering a move for Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.



United are looking for an experienced understudy to David de Gea.



- talkSPORT sources understand.



Listen ☞ https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/CY65SeuDER — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 18, 2022

You can watch the U21s take on Manchester United via Everton’s YouTube Channel. [EFC]

Formers Spurs scout Paul Mitchell has his say on Dele Alli’s recent struggles. [Get French Football News]

Everton are once again rumoured with Watford winger Ismaila Sarr. [Evening Standard]

“There is always speculation surrounding him [Ben Brereton Díaz], I am always talking about him. He is a good boy and he is a quality player. As I have said many times, if there is a bid, it is the amount of the bid. He would cost £30m in my eye (later clarifies that was a joke). The boy, let him focus on football. He is trying hard to do his best, he has been brilliant so far. It was not an excellent game for him but plenty of players did not perform. It was not to do with the bid, let him focus on football,” says Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson on rumoured Everton target Ben Brereton Díaz. [Lancs Live]

Everton continue to be linked with 22-year-old Marseille striker Bamba Dieng. [Newcastle World]

