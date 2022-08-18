Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I liked him when he came on. I liked the presence of him. I don’t want to put too much on his shoulders, but there is a reason why we signed him and why we pushed so hard for him and I believe we will see that.

“I know what he’s going to bring this club, but we have to remain patient, not just with Amadou, but with the lads a little bit at the minute. Dwight McNeil has just come into the team, Conor Coady came in last week, too… But we want to get results and it’s really important we do that as soon as we can.” - Frank Lampard talking about Amadou Onana and the rest of Everton’s new signings. [EFC]

We took a look at the impact Amadou Onana had on last Saturday’s loss at Aston Villa in the few minutes he was on the pitch [RBM]

It looks like Dele Alli will be leaving Everton after all with reports from Turkey indicating that his loan deal to join Cenk Tosun at Besiktas is pretty much done. The club will have the option to make it permanent as well for a paltry sum of £5.9 million, of which the Toffees might owe Tottenham 25%. [Fotomac]

Cristiano Ronaldo receives warning from local police over footage of him slapping phone out of Everton fan's hand https://t.co/5UwHTXlz7C pic.twitter.com/Y62OmsSqYJ — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) August 17, 2022

Remember when a sulking Cristiano Ronaldo smacked the phone out of a young Everton fan’s hand at Goodison Park last season? He’s just gotten a warning from the police for that. [TalkSport]

Everton are maintaining their interest in Chelsea’s Armando Broja, with Idrissa Gueye expected to be available for Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest. [inews]

Reports from Spain indicate that Adnan Januzaj is a free agent and is expected to head to the MLS, though Everton are monitoring his situation in case they do sell Anthony Gordon. [AS]

“I’m not 22 anymore. Yeah, turnarounds are tougher than they were 10 years ago but at the same time you get a great kick from being out there, putting your body on the line and helping as much as possible. I’m at the stage now of enjoying getting myself out there and doing all that I can at the age that I am. I’m not 37, I’m 33 and will be 34 soon. I like still being at this level, still having to fight and prove myself every day.

“I suppose when I feel that I cannot compete any more at the level that I am at, I am not going to just hang in there for the sake of it, I have to feel like I am of value to whoever I am playing for, whether that’s Everton or Ireland. I’ve not looked too far ahead.” - Seamus Coleman talking about how he’s approaching this season. [Independent]

