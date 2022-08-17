 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Gueye, Gordon & Dele updates, Calvert-Lewin latest, Milik, Maupay & Diaz links

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
In a shocking development, it looks like Dele may be on the move to Besiktas, home of the king Cenk Tosun. [RBM]

Everton have declined a second offer from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon. How high will they go before the Toffees relent? [RBM]

Rejoice! Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be back in action (hopefully) soon!

I’m really settling in and looking forward to kicking on. It took a wee bit of time, and the setback of my injury at the end of last season didn’t help. Each time I want to pull on a jersey, I want to do my very best. I have belief in myself. I’ll just keep pushing and hopefully we can get a result against Forest,” says Nathan Patterson. [EFC]

Looks like the Idrissa Gana Gueye deal might finally get done soon with the player having worked out whatever issues he had with PSG.

I want everyone to have the same opportunity, or even more, than I did as a kid. In football you are able to experience a lot of life situations and it brings everyone together. I’m here to support and give back to the community. I am always here to try and show up and support as much as I can,” says Alex Iwobi. [BBC]

There are two new strikers on Everton’s radar, Brighton’s Neal Maupay and Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz. [Daily Mail]

Everton are just one of the clubs being linked with a move for the super-talented but injury-prone Arkadiusz Milik.

