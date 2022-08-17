Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

In a shocking development, it looks like Dele may be on the move to Besiktas, home of the king Cenk Tosun. [RBM]

Everton have declined a second offer from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon. How high will they go before the Toffees relent? [RBM]

Rejoice! Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be back in action (hopefully) soon!

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is to step up his recovery from a knee injury, that was sustained at the end of pre-season. Calvert-Lewin is now set to return to light training at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground pic.twitter.com/rEkRDEW8Cv — The Bobble (@ElBobble) August 16, 2022

“I’m really settling in and looking forward to kicking on. It took a wee bit of time, and the setback of my injury at the end of last season didn’t help. Each time I want to pull on a jersey, I want to do my very best. I have belief in myself. I’ll just keep pushing and hopefully we can get a result against Forest,” says Nathan Patterson. [EFC]

Looks like the Idrissa Gana Gueye deal might finally get done soon with the player having worked out whatever issues he had with PSG.

Everton are now growing in confidence of signing Idrissa Gana Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain.



Talks initially stalled between the player and PSG but Everton are now confident of finalising a return for the midfielder with talks already advanced pic.twitter.com/Sv3JAfaKQd — The Bobble (@ElBobble) August 16, 2022

“I want everyone to have the same opportunity, or even more, than I did as a kid. In football you are able to experience a lot of life situations and it brings everyone together. I’m here to support and give back to the community. I am always here to try and show up and support as much as I can,” says Alex Iwobi. [BBC]

There are two new strikers on Everton’s radar, Brighton’s Neal Maupay and Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz. [Daily Mail]

Everton are just one of the clubs being linked with a move for the super-talented but injury-prone Arkadiusz Milik.

Ⓜ️ERCAT ️



L’OM ⚪️ aurait proposé

Arkadiusz Milik à plusieurs clubs européens.

Parmi les clubs sondés il y aurait Everton, Manchester United ou encore la Juventus Turin.



Fin du mercato ➡️ 01/09 — Karim Bennani (@KarimBennani_) August 16, 2022

