Everton have a buyer for Dele Alli, but should they sell?

Everton had used some very creative accounting and flexible payment package to bring in Dele Alli from Tottenham a day after Frank Lampard was announced as the new Toffees manager during the January transfer window, but the former England international has flattered to deceive and now the Blues might have a buyer to take him off their hands too.

Dele had moved to Merseyside on what was virtually a free transfer with Everton paying nothing upfront, but escalators in the terms with Spurs mean the Blues will have to make a £10 million payment when player makes 20 appearances - he is currently on 13 across last season and this one.

If the 26-year-old hit every single performance-related clause built into the sale, then Everton would have to pay Tottenham up to £40m, though reliable sources seemed to indicate that some of those were quite unrealistic especially with how the Toffees have been playing in 2022.

Everton are yet to replace Richarlison after his sale to Spurs this summer, and with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured for a few more weeks, the Blues are desperate to sign a striker, In just the last couple of days news has broken that Chelsea are lining up a big offer for Anthony Gordon in the £40-50m range while the Toffees still don’t have any more strikers in the squad aside from veteran Salomon Rondon. The Blues do not have many creative forces left in the squad especially after the departures of James Rodriguez and Gylfi Sigurdsson, and losing Dele would certainly make that part of their game more barren.

Dele appeared to shine in the pre-season in the ‘False 9’ role but is yet to get a chance in that position after two games this campaign, and now Turkish side Besiktas are reportedly interested in taking him off the Toffees’ hands [The Athletic]. Turkish teams in general don’t spend big money so if this is only a loan move it doesn’t necessarily help the Blues - Cenk Tosun’s impending return to Besiktas was a good example of this, with the striker only finally going back after his contract here expired.

He has failed to establish himself under Frank Lampard who has only used him sparingly. Dele is yet to score in a competitive game but has made some important contributions late on in games, including creating a couple of goals in that epic comeback game against Crystal Palace to stave off relegation last season.

The paywalled article doesn’t indicate how much they would be willing to pay the Blues and quite how the finances would be sorted out between Everton and Tottenham if the sale did go through. David Ornstein is a very reliable reporter however and he goes on to say that the club has left it up to Dele to choose what he would like to do.