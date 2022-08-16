Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon Chelsea latest, no suitors for Dieng, Garner & Semenyo updates

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Before we look ahead to the Toffees’ next game, let’s take one last look at the loss against Aston Villa in this Three Thoughts piece. [RBM]

The big news in the Everton biosphere yesterday was that Anthony Gordon is being pursued by Chelsea, with a £42m offer already turned down and another bigger bid on the way. The crew here at RBM tried to answer whether Everton should sell the player, or not. [RBM]

There does seem to be a lot more to this, starting with the fact that the Blues have offered him a decent contract extension with two years to go on his current deal, and that he has refused to sign it. [Mirror]

Apparently Chelsea could throw in some players plus cash for Gordon, with a discount on Billy Gilmour and a free transfer for Michy Batshuayi.

As @GraemeBailey reports here, #Everton still interested in a few Chelsea players



To add, I'm told #CFC would drop their Gilmour price & allow #EFC to sign Batshuayi on a free if they can get Gordon done



Batshuayi has an agreement w/ Wolves but it's on hold due to EFC interest https://t.co/QQCRW6idgv — Chris Smith (@CJSmith91) August 15, 2022

Frank Lampard’s comments on this last weekend and what to look forward to starting Saturday, [EFC]

“There is a good spirit in the team, and we have to harness that. We’re not happy to lose two matches, but in terms of performance, there are lots of things we liked and lots to improve on. “In the first half of the game [against Villa], we were so-so, there wasn’t much in the game. We didn’t have quite enough spark, particularly in the forward areas – but in the second half, we were better and created some good chances to score. “In these first two games, I can’t say I’m devastated with the performances – far from it. Against Chelsea, I thought we were very good. Against Villa, probably not quite so [good], but with the chances we create, it’s a game we have to not lose.”

Striker Bamba DIeng is available for sale with Everton, Newcastle and Fulham all watching him keenly but none of the sides is willing to match Olympique Marseille’s €15 million demand. [The Hard Tackle]

The Women’s side won their pre-season fixture against German side BK Hacken, highlights here.

Take another look back at our pre-season victory at the weekend! #EFC | #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/tzTQYKdCUC — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) August 15, 2022

The Toffees have been enquiring after Bristol City’s 22-year-old striker Antoine Semenyo. [Guardian]

Midfielder James Garner could leave Manchester United for just £14million, with Everton one of the clubs interested. [The Athletic]

