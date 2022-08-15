Monday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon bid rejected, Mina injury latest, Gibbs-White update

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Aston Villa 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Everton Women defeat BK Häcken 2-1. [EFC]

Check in on the latest Bramley-Moore developments.

In Leighton Baines debut as Under-18s manager, he saw his side beaten by Nottingham Forest 3-2. [EFC]

Everton continue to be linked with Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. [Football Insider]

Blues linked with attacking midfielder Nicolas Jackson. [Football Insider]

Despite strong interest from the Blues, it looks Mohammed Camara will be pursuing a move elsewhere. [Daily Mail]

Everton will be without Yerry Mina for a substantial amount of time.

Yerry Mina out for eight weeks with ankle injury sustained on opening weekend of season, Everton manager Frank Lampard has said. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 14, 2022

Ellis Simms scores for Sunderland again (goal at 0:52).

Lewis Gibson joins Bristol Rovers on loan. [EFC]

It looks like Chelsea are making a late push for Anthony Gordon.

Everton have rejected a bid worth up to 42 million for Anthony Gordon. Chelsea remain interested in the Everton man pic.twitter.com/rOudUKjRpb — The Bobble (@ElBobble) August 14, 2022

The Under-21s won again, defeating Spurs 2-0. [EFC]

