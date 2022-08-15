Monday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon bid rejected, Mina injury latest, Gibbs-White update

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours
Everton fall to Aston Villa 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]
Watch the highlights below.
Everton Women defeat BK Häcken 2-1. [EFC]
Check in on the latest Bramley-Moore developments.
In Leighton Baines debut as Under-18s manager, he saw his side beaten by Nottingham Forest 3-2. [EFC]
Everton continue to be linked with Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. [Football Insider]
Blues linked with attacking midfielder Nicolas Jackson. [Football Insider]
Despite strong interest from the Blues, it looks Mohammed Camara will be pursuing a move elsewhere. [Daily Mail]
Everton will be without Yerry Mina for a substantial amount of time.
Yerry Mina out for eight weeks with ankle injury sustained on opening weekend of season, Everton manager Frank Lampard has said.— paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 14, 2022
Ellis Simms scores for Sunderland again (goal at 0:52).
Lewis Gibson joins Bristol Rovers on loan. [EFC]
It looks like Chelsea are making a late push for Anthony Gordon.
Everton have rejected a bid worth up to 42 million for Anthony Gordon. Chelsea remain interested in the Everton man pic.twitter.com/rOudUKjRpb— The Bobble (@ElBobble) August 14, 2022
The Under-21s won again, defeating Spurs 2-0. [EFC]
What To Watch
The Reds take on Crystal Palace. Some La Liga and Serie A action on, too.
Listen In
