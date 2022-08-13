Lampard provides update on injured Everton midfield trio

Everton fell to another defeat today, this time away at Aston Villa, as another timid performance saw them leave points out on the pitch. However, things continue to get worse for the Blues on the injury front, with now Abdoulaye Doucoure the latest to join the line outside the physiotherapist’s office at Finch Farm.

The midfielder looked to have stretched something in his thigh in trying to make a challenge on Danny Ings as he scored the hosts first goal at the half hour mark, and had to leave the game after a couple of minutes.

Speaking after the game, manager Frank Lampard provided an update on Doucoure, and also explained why Allan wasn’t in the squad today and the continued absence of Andre Gomes.

“Doucoure has a hamstring injury that we will assess in the next few days. It wasn’t a sudden ping, it was more of a tightness - so we will see. ““Andre Gomes is injured. He’s been injured since America. Allan took a bang on his foot yesterday.”

Tom Davies came in for Doucoure and played well as a holding midfielder, allowing Alex Iwobi to foray further and the Blues to mount more concerted attacks towards the end of the game.

Amadou Onana came on to make his Everton debut and made an immediate impact, and should start next weekend, even as the proposed transfer of Idrissa Gueye remains in limbo.