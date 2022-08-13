Aston Villa 2-1 Everton: Final | Late effort not enough

Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Frank Lampard has to stop being so timid, especially away where Everton are so poor generally. The way they played the last ten minutes is a real indicator that they are capable of better football.

90+9’ - There’s the final whistle, and Everton have lost again, 2-1 to Aston Villa.

90+7’ - Gordon shot blocked, another shot, saved. Argh!

90+5’ - A bunch of injuries and three subs for Villa means we’re going to have more than five minutes added on.

Everton go forward again, Dele plays the ball on and Onana sliding in for a shot, Chambers and Martinez do enough to block it for a corner! Oh wow, he almost had the equalizer there.

89’ - Mistake from Davies allows Villa to attack again, Watkins shot is well-saved by an onrushing Pickford.

Great run from Gordon, his shot parried away by Martinez, and Rondon can’t get enough on the rebound, arghhhhh, the goalie can collect. So close.

There will be five plus minutes added on.

87’ - Onana immediately makes amends! Drives into the box, cross through the six-yard box is backheeled by Dele across the goal, and with Iwobi threatening, Digne scores an own goal! 2-1 now!!

85’ - With Everton trying to push the ball forward, Onana loses the ball in the center circle and Villa counter, Watkins does very well to hold up his run and goes wide, and his center to an unmarked Buendia is tucked in, and it’s 2-0. Ugh.

80’ - Watkins wins a corner on the Everton right. Low and cleared.

Going four at the back now, as Coady and Gray come off, and Onana and Dele are on.

77’ - Ings coming off for Leon Bailey now. Onana and Dele getting ready to come on.

75’ - More chances for Villa, and Everton survive! Ball pinging about the Everton box, and Buendia’s mishit shot comes off Coady and Myko clears off the line! Gray is about to get away and Ings tugs him down, yellow card.

73’ - Confusion at the back as Tarkowski’s header is collected by Ings coming back from an offside position, and Holgate does well to come across and clear for a corner. Ball isn’t cleared well, Carlos hammers it from outside the box and Patterson blocks well.

69’ - Drinks break, which gives the players a minute to catch their breath with the last quarter of the game ahead of us.

67’ - Two chances for Villa, first Holgate cuts out a dangerous cross and then the hosts get in each other’s way in the Everton box and Iwobi clears. Game is getting more stretched now.

64’ - It’s McNeil coming off for Rondon. Everton’s second change, and second substitution pause. They have three subs left, but only one opportunity to make them in.

60’ - Villa’s first change is Emiliano Buendia coming on for Coutinho who looks to have picked up a knock.

Coady stands in front of a McGinn shot, and he is down with the physio’s on. It’s actually the strapping on his left ankle they’re looking at. Salomon Rondon is warming up by the way.

54’ - Grays cuts in, dances and can shoot this time, straight at Martinez and parried away. Much much better from the Blues, and the wingbacks are making their presence felt now.

51’ - Now Gray with the ball in the box, but can’t get a cross off. Villa counter, and Watkins holds the ball and beats a couple of players, but Davies’ tackle is just enough to get it away, and now Gordon gets going and wins a corner.

Gray’s initial attempt blocked for another corner. Cleared partly, falls perfectly for Patterson to shoot from the edge of the box, blocked.

49’ - A Coady cross finds Patterson, he beats Digne and is fouled, right on the edge of the box and the former Blue is booked too. Freekick is not cleared by the hosts, Myko gets it back into the box, Coady header, Tarky gets a boot on it, and it goes wide. That was a chance.

46’ - No changes to either side as we get underway. Iwobi loses the ball and gives up a freekick. Partly cleared and McGinn shoots from outside the box, well over.

Halftime Thoughts - The difference between the two sides? One has a striker, the other doesn’t.

45+3’ - Villa on a counter again late in the half, and the cross skims through the six-yard box just ahead of a sliding Coutinho, and Everton survive. Halftime, Villa lead Everton 1-0.

45+1’ - Good move from the Blues, Iwobi’s cross into the box from the left falls for Gray but he tries to control and it’s hooked away for a corner. That causes more chaos in the box and lots of flying heads and boots before Villa can clear. Diego Carlos looked to have gone through Holgate in the box there but the VAR referee says nothing doing either.

43’ - Davies stops Watkins from running away from him, illegally and is booked.

40’ - Their two fullbacks are doing more attacking than our two wingbacks, and that is all you need to know about this game.

34’ - Doucoure looks to have hurt himself on that run there, and he’s going off, Tom Davies on for him. Would have loved to see Onana there.

32’ - Villa counter, Everton caught out, and they lead 1-0. Watkins has the ball in space on the right, and his pass back into the middle is almost out of Ings reach, but that takes it away from Doucoure, and the striker spins quickly and fires it past Pickford’s right. Villa lead.

29’ - Myko cuts out a cross for a corner. Overhit and Patterson heads away and then sets off on a counter, tripped by Coutinho who goes into the book.

23’ - Everton steal the ball in the middle and go on the counter, and McNeil overhits his pass to an open Gray. Gray wins a corner, takes it himself, skims through the six-yard box and no yellow shirts can get to it!

Another cross in and Mings clears for a corner on the right now. McNeil swings it in, off Tarkowski’s shoulder, falls to Gordon and he turns and tucks it in! No goal though, the Everton player was offside, by a few inches. Digne clearly tugging Coady’s shirt, but nowhere near the play. We go into a hydration break with this heat.

20’ - The Toffees are struggling at times to get out of their own defensive third. Villa are moving the ball around well but Everton have been disciplined.

16’ - Gordon goes screaming down the right touchline, skirts past Mings but the defender bodies him off the ball, no foul. Lampard is very aggrieved.

15’ - Everton are really struggling to hold onto the ball when they have it, and even though they’re trying to play it out the back, they don’t really have anywhere to go with it.

12’ - Slight tug on the shirt by Mykolenko on Matty Cash outside the box but the Villa player falls in the area and wants a penalty. Referee Michael Oliver is not interested despite the stadium’s protestations and VAR Andy Madley agrees with him.

6’ - It’s Coady in the middle, Tarkowski on the left and Holgate on the right in the Everton backline. Not surprisingly, Villa have been focusing on the Everton right early on.

3’ - Ramsey flies by Holgate but the defender does very well to hook the ball back with a clean sliding tackle in the box.

1’ - Underway at Villa Park, Matty Cash sets off on a counter attack but Iwobi keeps pace with him and blocks his cross for a corner. Iwobi beaten by Villa new boy Diego Carlos in the air but it’s well over.

It’s a hot day in Birmingham and the two sets of players will be out there in the baking mid-day sun for this one as the Toffees are on the road for the first time this season.

Lineups

The lineups are out and Frank Lampard has not changed much from last weekend, with Mason Holgate and Conor Coady starting in place of the injured Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina. Amadou Onana is going to have to wait to make his debut, while Lampard persists with the same front three as last weekend with Anthony Gordon in the middle flanked by Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil.

Allan has picked up a minor knock and is not in the squad today.

Everton

TEAM NEWS!



Two changes

➡️ Coady starts

Onana on the bench



COYB! #AVLEVE pic.twitter.com/uUsscCXHFk — Everton (@Everton) August 13, 2022

Aston Villa

This is your Aston Villa team to face Everton this afternoon. #AVLEVE pic.twitter.com/zN4mORyX3o — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 13, 2022

Preview

Everton take on Aston Villa in the early game that gets Matchday 2 underway this weekend. The Blues struggled mightily on the road last season, and will be pressed to change that record early on against a Villa side that fell to a surprise defeat against newly-promoted AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Steven Gerrard will certainly have been riding his players hard this week in training after that performance, and roared on by a big home crowd at Villa Park they will pose a big test early in the season for Frank Lampard’s transitional side.

The Toffees have added four players so far this summer transfer window, but it’s the one spot they’re to make a signing at that could be all the difference early this season. Without a capable back-up for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Lampard knows his side is going to struggle to find goals even as the England international is still a few week out from returning.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 2

Date and start time: Saturday, August 13th at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Villa Park, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 42,785

Weather: 82°F/28°C, sunny, 0% chance of precipitation, 8 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; BT Sport 1 - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The last time the two sides played was in late January while caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson was still in charge and Frank Lampard was under consideration for taking over. The shortest man on the pitch Emi Biendia took advantage of slack marking at a corner to duck under the cross and his header evaded everyone to nestle in the far corner for the only goal of the game.

The Blues last trip to Villa Park was not very memorable either back in September, with Rafa Benitez’s side soundly spanked 3-0 to end what had been until then a pretty good start to the campaign.