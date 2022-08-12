Friday’s Toffee Bites: Broadhead signs new contract, Gyokeres & Adams latest, Camara interest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Everton have unveiled this season’s third kit. [RBM]

Check out the latest episode of Everton Unseen.

Nottingham Forrest are the latest side chasing one-time Everton target Emmanuel Dennis. [The Athletic]

“I think this is what you get in the window, idiots talking rubbish and there’s absolutely zero truth in things. So as far as I know there’s nothing in that,” says Coventry City manager Mark Robins on striker Vitkor Gyokeres transfer rumours. [Coventry Telegraph]

It looks like Mohamed Camara fancies a move to Everton too.

Camara voting himself on our insta story legend. pic.twitter.com/xzBZFPEj4s — efcdzn | EFC Design (@efcdzn) August 11, 2022

Contract Dave makes his long-awaited appearance.

Everton have released a brand new website covering the construction of the new Everton Stadium. [EFC]

Nathan Broadhead has (surprisingly) signed a new deal with the club, but will be out on loan at Wigan Athletic this season. [EFC]

‘’There is definitely nothing serious behind what you want to call this rumour or whatever. We are not prepared or willing to listen to loan offers for him [Che Adams] to go anywhere,” says Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. [Echo]

Despite rumours all summer long of Everton’s interest in Conor Gallagher, it looks like Crystal Palace are now frontrunners for the 22-year-old. [The Times]

