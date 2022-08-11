Everton and hummel unveil new 90s-inspired third kit for 2022-23 season

The Everton kit line-up for the 2022-23 season is complete with the unveiling of their new yellow third kit.

The design takes its inspiration from the Everton away strip from 1990-92, though it has been given a modern twist with the outline of the prince Rupert Tower replacing the club badge.

The tower outline is also reflected in a pattern that runs across the bottom section of the shirt and along the front of the shorts.

This is likely to outrage some of the traditionalists on social media (in fact it already has). That is despite the fact Everton have dropped the main club crest from shirts before, in the 1970s and again during much of the 80s.

For me it is a worthy experiment for a third strip, bringing a fresh, modern look. It may work, it may not. Either way it’s not worth getting in a strop about.

The goalkeeper kit has also used the 90s as its inspiration, with the predominantly orange designed based on the kit worn between 1996 and 1998.

The kits are completed by the logo of gambling firm Stake on the front and technology platform BOXT on the sleeves.

Speaking about the new kit, Richard Kenyon, Everton’s Chief Commercial and Communications Officer, said:

“The aim with this kit was to create something a bit different, while keeping within some traditional colours associated with Everton kits. We think hummel have done a great job of creating something that will look great on our players on matchday, and also appeal to our fans, who I’m sure will respond well to it - as they have done the other kits that have launched this summer.”

The Toffees will wear the new strip for the first time against Aston Villa on Saturday.

