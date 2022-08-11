Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Camara instead of Gueye? Adams, Ajorque & Guirassy linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I’m delighted to continue my journey here. It’s been a really positive summer for me and I just want to keep working hard and progressing. I wasn’t expecting to go to America so when I was picked to go, I was buzzing!

“It was a really good experience with the lads. They’ve been great and made me feel really comfortable in the First-Team environment. I’m happy with what I did while I was there. I worked hard and am now just looking to push on again.” - Youngster Stanley Mills has signed a new three-year contract with the Blues and has been speaking about his decision to do so. [EFC]

Everton will travel to League One outfit Fleetwood Town in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup, just two years after winning 5-2 at Highbury Stadium in the Third Round of the same competition. [RBM]

The expectation was that the Blues would not be able to spend much this summer due to the Profit & Sustainability regulations, so how are Everton making transfers despite those restrictions? [RBM]

Conor Coady has been talking about why he left Wolves for the Blues this summer.

Idrissa Gueye’s move from PSG seems to have hit a snag over a release clause, so are the Toffees now moving on to a different target, Mohamed Camara of RB Salzburg? [Mail Sport]

Che Adams is the latest striker being linked, with Everton reportedly looking for a loan-to-buy deal for him with Southampton. [The Athletic]

As previously reported, Everton are still watching Ludovic Ajorque of Strasbourg, but Wolves, Leicester City and Brentford are all interested too. [Mail Sport]

Another name we’ve heard before is still in the reckoning - Rennes centreforward Serhou Guirassy, with the Blues looking for a loan deal.

Rennes : Serhou Guirassy se rapproche de la Premier League.

Les discussions pour un prêt à #Everton avancent bien et pourraient aboutir après l’arrivée d’Arnaud Kalimuendo . #mercato @leparisiensport — Benjamin Quarez (@B_Quarez) August 10, 2022

Moise Kean just can’t stay out of trouble. He was dropped from Juventus’ last friendly of the pre-season after arriving late for the game on Sunday. [Goal]

Yesterday was a momentous day for the construction of Everton’s new stadium at the Bramley-Moore Dock, being the one-year anniversary since work began at the site.

