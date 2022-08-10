Everton drawn away to Fleetwood in Carabao Cup Second Round

Everton have been drawn away at Fleetwood Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The Cod Army finished in 20th in League One last season. Fleetwood upset Wigan Athletic yesterday 1-0 in the First Round, and have a win and a loss to start the League One campaign.

The Toffees’ route to Wembley will begin on either Tuesday August 23 or Wednesday August 24, when they travel to Fleetwood, a very recent memory after the two sides just met at Highbury Stadium in the Third Round of the same competition in 2020 when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge.

That game ended 5-2 in favour of the Blues, with Richarlison grabbing a brace, and the trio of Alex Iwobi, Bernard and Moise Kean all scoring one each.

The Blues have never won this competition in their 141-year history, but have been beaten finalists twice, against Aston Villa in 1977 and to Liverpool in 1984. Their run in the tournament last season lasted only until the Third Round when they were knocked out at Queens Park Rangers in a sudden-death penalty shootout after the two sides had tied 2-2 after regular time.

The thirteen Premier League Clubs not competing in European competitions enter the Cup in Round Two alongside Burnley and Watford from the Sky Bet Championship. The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until Round Three.

Northern Section

Bolton vs Aston Villa

Derby County vs West Brom or Sheffield United

Wolves vs Preston North End

Leeds United vs Barnsley

Fleetwood Town vs Everton

Tranmere Rovers vs Newcastle United

Rotherham vs Morecambe

Barrow vs Lincoln

Stockport vs Leicester City

Bradford vs Blackburn Rovers

Grimbsy vs Nottingham Forest

Shrewsbury vs Burnley

Southern Section

Stevenage vs Peterborough

Norwich vs Bournemouth

Newport County vs Portsmouth

Oxford United vs Crystal Palace

Watford vs MK Dons

Colchester United vs Brentford

Wycombe vs Bristol City

Walsall vs Charlton

Crawley vs Fulham

Cambridge United vs Southampton

Gillingham vs Exeter

Forest Green Rovers vs Brighton & Hove Albion