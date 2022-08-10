Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Striker Gyokeres linked, Coady clause, Pickford on Chelsea positives

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Everton (finally) confirm the signing of Amadou Onana. [RBM]

Watch the first interview with the new man below.

While Wolves have loaned their club captain Conor Coady to Everton, they cannot recall him even if they would like to do so at any point this season, because the Toffees have a £12 million option to buy. [Express & Star]

Everton have truly given the fans what they wanted.

Nathan Broadhead joins Wigan Athletic on loan. [RBM]

Everton are reportedly working on a deal for Championship forward Viktor Gyokeres. [Coventry Telegraph]

Everton Under-21s manager Paul Tait previews what’s to come from his side this season following a 2-0 opening day win against Blackburn. [EFC]

“We can take a lot of confidence from the Chelsea game. They’re a top side, but our commitment, attitude and desire with and without the ball were very good. We’ve got to take the positives from the game going into Villa, because I think there were quite a few. Our defensive work was very good, and I think it was a good display all-round. On another day, we could definitely have got something. The fans were brilliant, too, and we know we’ll start to pick up results,” says Jordan Pickford. [EFC]

