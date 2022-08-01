Monday’s Toffee Bites: Gueye update, Cornet competition, Warrington decision

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton romped to a win in their last pre-season friendly, beating Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 at Goodison Park - here’s three takeaways from the game. [RBM]

“Chelsea will be a completely different animal because they’re a top team and you know the things you have to do against them because of their style and quality. With the level of them, defensively we’ll be tested more than we were tonight.

“There are some things that we can tighten up with our press and our defending in the block. We made a few mistakes today, which is good to see ahead of Chelsea as we can correct and try to be ready for the challenge. It’s our first game, a game against top opposition, so there’ll be a nice bit of rest for the lads now for a day or so, then we’ll really work towards that game.” - Frank Lampard’s comments after Everton’s game. [EFC]

The Everton Under-21s had a big win too, beating Southport 4-0 in a friendly with Stanley Mills notching a hat-trick. [EFC]

Here’s the tunnel access video from Friday’s game.

Lampard does not want to make a decision on youngster Lewis Warrington until nearly the end of the transfer window in case the Blues are unable to get a defensive midfielder. [Echo]

Everton target Maxwel Cornet is being offered to Newcastle as well by Burnley, though the Clarets want £25m if the payment is to be paid out over a number of years. [Daily Mail]

The Blues are getting closer to a return for Idrissa Gueye from PSG.

Former Everton Women player Chloe Kelly scored the winner in extra time for England to seal the Women’s European Championship with a 2-1 victory for Germany. [Echo]

Check out some of the latest Bramley-Moore drone footage.

