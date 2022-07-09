Two Everton youngsters make loan moves

Everton have made some more moves to ship out players in the youth system, with goalkeepers Harry Tyrer and Joao Virginia both going out on season-long loans. Nearly a dozen younger players have either had new deals or contracts extended and Paul Tait’s Under-21 side are cycling out a number of players to make room for them.

↩️ | @1JoaoVirginia has completed a season-long loan move to SC Cambuur.



Best of luck, Joao! — Everton (@Everton) July 8, 2022

The 22-year-old Joao Virginia has found playing time hard to come by with the first team, and his loan at Sporting CP in Portugal last season was mostly unsatisfactory on that front too as he only featured in 8 games, managing to pick up the Portuguese League Cup in that time however.

The goalie was key in the Everton Under-23s’ 2018/19 Premier League 2 and Premier League Cup doubles and has also won both the European Under-17 and Under-19 championships with Portugal, but his career appears to have stalled since then, but will now feature for SC Cambuur-Leeuwarden in the Dutch Eredivisie this season. The Dutch team finished ninth in the 18-team league last season, and presents a reasonable opportunity for more game time for Virginia.

↩️ | Harry Tyrer has completed a loan move to @ChesterFC and will spend 2022/23 with the National League North club.



Good luck, Harry! — Everton (@Everton) July 8, 2022

The Under-23’s starting goalkeeper from last season Harry Tyrer will also be going out on loan this season, with a move to Chester in the National League North section. The North section is the second tier of the National League, which would be the sixth tier of football in England.

It does feel like Tyrer has gone down a few levels with this move, and anything less than a starring performance this season will be considered a disappointment for the 20-year-old. Considering he was in some first team matchday squads last season, Everton should really have been targeting at least the League Two level for Tyrer.

The boyhood Blue joined the Everton Academy at the age of seven, and signed a new three-and-half year contract last winter which will keep him with the Club until the end of June 2025.

Good luck to the pair on their loans!