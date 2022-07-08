Friday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon contract talks, Joao Virginia latest, Gibbs-White update

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check in on the latest schedule changes for the start of Everton’s new campaign. [RBM]

Everton have confirmed the side’s involvement in the upcoming Sydney Super Cup. [EFC]

It looks like Joao Virginia may be on his way out.

After Sporting Lisbon failed to agree a fee with Everton for Goalkeeper Joao Virginia, the young keeper is now in talks to join SC Cambuur of Holland. Virginia wishes to gain more first team football, with talks ongoing between Everton and the Dutch club https://t.co/9EH9rxhcYL — The Bobble (@ElBobble) July 7, 2022

Everton youngster Joe Anderson signs new deal. [EFC]

Crystal Palace are reportedly favorites to sign linked target Morgan Gibbs-White. [90 Min]

Following transfer rumours surrounding Anthony Gordon, it now looks like Everton are going to offer the 21-year-old a new contract. [Daily Mail]

What To Watch

Some good MLS matches on today.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook