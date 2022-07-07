Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Young midfielder signed, striker linked, Dynamo Kyiv friendly

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I was that mentally tired from focusing so much on getting fit, I wasn’t as fresh as I should have been, not fully fit, so I was chasing my tail. I think I underestimated how long I’d been out.

“I expected to be fitter and faster and stronger – I overlooked people had played 20 games, I’d played three and not kicked a ball for four months.” - Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been talking about the mental health struggles he faced after his series of long injury layoffs last season. [EFC]

Newcastle have joined Tottenham in their interest in young winger Anthony Gordon, but Everton should not sell at any cost, and here’s why. [RBM]

Everton and Dynamo Kiev have preliminary agreed to play a friendly, on Friday 29th July, with a kick-off time of 19:45pm. Everton offered the friendly match at Goodison Park to Dynamo Kyiv, to raise additional funds to support the Ukraine fund — The Bobble (@ElBobble) July 6, 2022

Everton have made a midfield signing, but it’s for the Under-18 side. Northern Ireland international Jack Patterson has joined the Blues. [BBC]

The Blues will be playing in Baltimore and then Minneapolis in less than two weeks, and Everton’s US Supporters’ Club network will be hosting fan events for both games. [EFC]

Evertonians have been worried that the Blues might go for Jesse Lingard but there’s two MLS clubs that might sign him and save us. [ESPN]

The Toffees are among a number of teams being linked with Claremont striker Mohamed Bayo who has had another good season for the Ligue 1 club, with the Guinea international bagging 14 goals and 6 assists. [FootMercato]

