Baines’ Class of ‘22 - New Everton scholars announced

As Everton today announced their 12 new scholars we can now properly address the recent rumours around some young Blues allegedly rejecting terms.

One rumour did concern Scottish Under 17 international forward Emilio Lawrence and, on the face of it, disappointingly, he’s not among the names announced so there was maybe an element of truth in that situation. As we cannot be certain I would suspect that until such time as he signs with another club then there is a chance he may yet accept our terms.

On a highly positive note however, the other player rumoured to be having doubts over signing with the Toffees was highly-rated left back Ishe Samuels-Smith. Not only did we secure one Samuels-Smith but also his right back sibling, Odin Samuels-Smith. It would be fantastic if both players came through the ranks to emulate fellow brothers Ryan and Steven Sessegnon who graduated at Fulham in recent years!

Given the speculation up until now about his future it does beg the question how influential the appointment of club legend Leighton Baines as Under-18s head coach turned out to be for Ishe? Let’s face it, Baines has been one of the best along with first team coach Ashley Cole so it’s like having the best of learning resources available whenever he needs advice!

Names among the list that might be familiar to followers of the FA Youth team of 2021/22 include the highly rated Dutch striker Martin Sherif and midfielder Jacob Beaumont-Clark. More details will emerge no doubt but for now the news especially that Ishe Samuels-Smith has signed terms is most welcome and we look forward to seeing how all these youngsters progress in their fledgling careers. Good luck boys!

Full list of Everton’s 2022/23 Academy scholars:

Sebastian Jensen (Goalkeeper)

Bradley Moonan (Defender)

Daniel Maher (Defender)

Jack Butler (Defender)

Ishe Samuels-Smith (Defender)

Odin Samuels-Smith (Defender)

Callum Bates (Midfielder)

Jack Patterson (Midfielder)

Matthew Apter (Midfielder)

Coby Ebere (Forward)

Jacob Beaumont-Clark (Forward)

Martin Sherif (Forward)