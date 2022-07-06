Everton’s August & September fixture changes announced

Everton have had three of their Premier League fixtures in August and September moved for live television coverage.

The Blues start off the season with a home game against Chelsea on the late kickoff on Saturday August 6. The weekend after that the Blues travel to Villa Park to take on Steven Gerrard’s men, and that game has now been moved forward to the early Saturday kickoff at 12:30pm to be televised on BT Sport in the UK.

Also on BT Sport will be Everton’s midweek game away at Leeds United on Tuesday 30 August, with kickoff now pushed to the later slot, starting at 8pm (BST).

The Merseyside Derby is on Saturday September 3, and that has also been brought up to the early kickoff at 12:30pm on BT Sport. Finally, the away game at Arsenal has been moved back a day to Sunday September 11 at 2pm since the hosts are playing Sunday games in the Europa League.

Everton - August and September 2022 fixture list (times in BST)