Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Kenyon group statement, Dennis, Gibbs-White and Broja rumours

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday 

By Pat Mariboe
Everton Return for Pre-Season Training Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Big Dunc has left the club to pursue managerial roles elsewhere. Best of luck, Dunc. Thanks for everything. [RBM]

Duncan Ferguson has become a fixture in the Everton dugout in the last few years. [Daily Mail]

Linked target Emmanuel Dennis has been left out of Watford’s upcoming preseason trip.

A second Everton Women’s keeper Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir departs the club. [EFC]

Everton remain interested in Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Recruitment – and who goes out – is a huge part of any football club...it will be a big challenge for me and the Club…to make sure we go in the right direction, because it is clear we don’t want to be fighting relegation and recruitment will be a big part of that,” says Lampard. [EFC]

Everton are rumoured to be selected to participate in the upcoming Australian Sydney Super Cup in November. [Kick360]

It looks like Everton are officially in the race for Armando Broja.

The Kenyon group have issued a statement following rumours of their interest in a potential takeover. [Echo]

Richarlison says farewell to the boys.

Ellis Simms’ asking price may be a bit too high for former loan side Hearts. [The Scotsman]

As if the new takeover talk couldn’t be more confusing, Moshiri is looking to make things even a little more difficult.

