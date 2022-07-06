Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Kenyon group statement, Dennis, Gibbs-White and Broja rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Big Dunc has left the club to pursue managerial roles elsewhere. Best of luck, Dunc. Thanks for everything. [RBM]

Duncan Ferguson has become a fixture in the Everton dugout in the last few years. [Daily Mail]

An Everton icon. On the pitch and beyond.



Wishing you nothing but the best, Dunc. pic.twitter.com/OLdaOHmyDT — Everton (@Everton) July 4, 2022

Linked target Emmanuel Dennis has been left out of Watford’s upcoming preseason trip.

New • #WatfordFC transfer news



Sarr, Dennis, Masina & Rose left out of pre-season tour group to Austria. Negotiations ongoing with clubs re onward transfers.



Details on those weighing up options & more for @TheAthleticUK here. https://t.co/nV9BDEu2hp — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) July 5, 2022

A second Everton Women’s keeper Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir departs the club. [EFC]

Everton remain interested in Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

: Everton have joined the race to sign Morgan Gibbs-White.



Sheffield United & Nottingham Forest also want the Wolves midfielder.



- talkSPORT sources understand



Listen ☞ https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/3jwGq9iCEN — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 4, 2022

“Recruitment – and who goes out – is a huge part of any football club...it will be a big challenge for me and the Club…to make sure we go in the right direction, because it is clear we don’t want to be fighting relegation and recruitment will be a big part of that,” says Lampard. [EFC]

Everton are rumoured to be selected to participate in the upcoming Australian Sydney Super Cup in November. [Kick360]

It looks like Everton are officially in the race for Armando Broja.

The Kenyon group have issued a statement following rumours of their interest in a potential takeover. [Echo]

Richarlison says farewell to the boys.

Ellis Simms’ asking price may be a bit too high for former loan side Hearts. [The Scotsman]

As if the new takeover talk couldn’t be more confusing, Moshiri is looking to make things even a little more difficult.

| Moshiri could be willing to sell 30% of his stake in the club, in an effort to fund the development of Bramley-Moore Dock. He’d prefer to see the current board remain in place, potentially with the addition of a representative of any new investor.



[via @TheAthleticUK] pic.twitter.com/7NO5hKNZvq — The Everton End (@TheEvertonEnd) July 5, 2022

