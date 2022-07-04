Monday’s Toffee Bites: Takeover talks latest, Brands reveals all, Simms interest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check in on the latest transfer rumours as Everton will (hopefully) have some cash to spend following Richarlison’s departure. [RBM]

“I’m excited to be here. I’m really looking forward to the years ahead and I’m just thankful for the opportunity that I’ve been given,” says new signing James Tarkowski. [RBM]

Despite rumours of a potential takeover being put on hold, it seems like the Kenyon Group are still in the race.

Everton takeover talks are "definitely still on"



Kenyon group still hopeful of £500m deal

Two "well financed" new consortia interested

4 July celebrations likely to delay progress

Moshiri staying silent



Latest from @MsiDouglas #EFC https://t.co/qtNqApOd8X — Evan Bartlett (@ev_bartlett) July 3, 2022

U18s defender Mathew Mallon signs new deal. [EFC]

“It [Everton] is a wonderful country for football, a wonderful club, but very difficult to manage. Especially because the owners are very involved, which makes them easy to influence. That makes it very difficult sometimes...of course, we did good things. Only that was also the frustration. You don’t get the grip that is needed to really change things.

“We have made steps internally, in the youth academy and with the transfers from the first year. But then you see the impatience, and you fall back after having made steps by simple things. That’s a real shame because it’s a beautiful club with beautiful fans,” says Marcel Brands. [Sport Witness via ESPN]

Seems like Ellis Simms may be lured back to Scotland.

New from me: Rangers have Ellis Simms as an option while Hearts are definitely interested in getting the Everton striker back on loan.https://t.co/jI1OPy4k14 — The 4th Official (@Official_T4O) July 3, 2022

Burnley and Leeds have officially given up on their claim against Everton’s spending. [Daily Mail]

However another piece says that Burnley haven’t quite given up yet. [The Athetic (paywall)]

Asmir Begovic sits down for a chat about Lampard’s impact this past season and more.

Everton Women keeper Courtney Brosnan keeper signs new deal with club. [EFC]

This signing may have to do with fellow keeper Sandy MacIver departing for Manchester City. [EFC]

Check in on all the Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium latest. [EFC]

Watch some new drone footage from the club’s future home.

“Everton is like a family to me, so whatever they want me to do, I will do. Whatever happens I will be there fighting to be that No.1. I know that I am ready to play games and I think I have shown that, especially in the last two years...I’m still young and I still have a lot of time, but I will always be eager to play because that’s who I am. I’ll always give my best, every single day, to be a starter for whichever team...so if it’s best to go on loan again, I will. If they want me to play, I will play, and if they want me to leave I will leave. I’m ready to go anywhere now, I just have to play. I need that game time and I’m ready for it,” says Joao Virginia. [Goal]

Rumoured target (and American!) Tyler Adams will reportedly be joining Leeds.

BREAKING: Tyler Adams has agreed to personal terms with Leeds.



Leipzig didn’t want him to transfer in May & was looking for $30M+ due to longevity of contract, positional versatility & age. Once Tedesco ruled he wouldn’t be part of the squad, plans changed to move him quickly. pic.twitter.com/DBwKN6mRDy — MLS Transfers (@MLSTransfers) July 3, 2022

