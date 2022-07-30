Everton’s October fixture changes announced

Everton have had four of their Premier League fixtures in October moved for live television coverage.

The Blues play six times in October, and their second game of the month against Manchester United will now be played at a very unconventional 7pm on Sunday night, October 9th. The Goodison Park clash will be shown live on BT Sport.

The following Saturday the Toffees game at Tottenham has been moved to a later slot as well, with a 5:30pm kickoff to be showed on BT Sport. It’s a quick turnaround to their next game, with an away clash at Newcastle on Wednesday October 19th at 7:30pm to be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Finally, the away game at Fulham against former manager Marco Silva is also a later kickoff, with the game at 5:30pm and being shown on Sky Sports.

Everton - October 2022 fixture list (times in BST)