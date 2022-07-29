Everton vs Dynamo Kyiv: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Mykolenko captain

Starting Lineups

Vitalii Mykolenko will captain a bit of an experimental side tonight. Frank Lampard has Abdoulaye Doucoure and Alex Iwobi in the middle of his customary 3-4-3 formation.

Everton

Subs: Crellin (GK), Lonergan (GK), Holgate, Allan, McNeil, Nkounkou, Dele, Vinagre, Rondon, Warrington, Mills, Welch.

Dynamo Kyiv

Match Preview

It’s been a pretty up-and-down summer for Everton as they close out their pre-season with a friendly against Dynamo Kyiv at Goodison Park tonight with the proceeds from the game being donated to charity to support Ukraine relief efforts from the ongoing war.

The game promises to be particularly emotional for Vitalii Mykolenko who joined the Blues from Dynamo, and the Toffees have donated a significant number of tickets to displaced Ukrainian nationals living in the UK now.

From a match perspective, Frank Lampard has one last chance to work out who is in his best XI and what formation to play them in with the start of the 22/23 Premier League season just over a week away.

Today’s opponents Dynamo are a resilient bunch if nothing else, and the Ukrainian Premier League is planning to get started again behind closed doors next month. The league was suspended last season when the invasion began, and with Kyiv sitting in second they have automatically made it to the Champions League qualifiers coming up, so they will definitely be taking this friendly very seriously.

Match Details

Competition: Summer 2022 pre-season friendly #4

Date and start time: Friday, July 29th at 11:45 a.m. PT / 2:45 p.m ET / 7:45 p.m. BT

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 69°F/21°C, mostly cloudy, 1% chance of precipitation, 5 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: ESPN+ - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; DAZN, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: evertontv, DStv Now,

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The last time the two sides played was in a two-legged affair in the knockout rounds of the Europa League in 2015, when Everton were last in Europe. The Blues had won at home 2-1 but then got soundly spanked 5-2 by Andriy Yarmolenko and his boys in Kyiv to start the downfall of the Blues to their current status.