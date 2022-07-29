Dele new Everton shirt number revealed

Everton announced today that forward Dele would be changing his shirt number from his previous selection after joining the club during the January transfer window.

After leaving Tottenham Hotspur he had previously selected #36 as his shirt number in a surprise move, but has now switched to #20 for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

He had previously worn the #20 at Spurs for the seven seasons he was in North London, and had worn #22, #21 and #14 at MK Dons before that.

Dele broke his scoring duck with the Blues recently after netting twice in Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Blackpool, and is yet to score in a competitive game.

The #20 shirt is now available after the departure of Cenk Tosun, and previous to him it has been worn by Bernard (18/19 - 20/21), Davy Klaassen (17/18), Bryan Oviedo (16/17), Ross Barkley (11/12 - 15/16), Steven Pienaar (07/08 - 10/11), Matteo Ferrari (05/06), Joseph Yobo (02/03 - 04/05), Alec Cleland (00/01 - 01/02), Phil Jevons (99/00), Tony Thomas (97/98 - 98/99), Tony Grant (95/96 - 96/97), Ian Durrant (94/95), and Robert Warzycha (93/94).

Transfermarkt has a comprehensive Everton’s squad number history here.