CONFIRMED: Ellis Simms goes out on loan to Sunderland

It was today confirmed that Everton’s Under-21 centre-forward Ellis Simms will spend the 2022/23 season on loan at the Stadium of Light with newly-promoted Championship side Sunderland.

This was an expected move after the striker had shone in previous loan moves at Blackpool in League One and again last season at Hearts of Midlothian in Scotland.

Good luck at the Stadium of Light, @_ellissimms! — Everton (@Everton) July 29, 2022

It’s been a frustrating time of late for the former Manchester City academy product who despite being taken on the recent training camp to the United States did not enjoy a single minute of game time.

Having scored 13 goals in 38 appearances across two stints for Blackpool and Hearts, he clearly is able to score goals at higher levels than Under 21 football for Everton which makes this a good move for him.

Alex Neil’s side gained promotion to the Championship last season after coming through the playoffs and return to the second tier of English football for the first time in five years. Everton had previously purchased goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from the Black Cats when they were last relegated from the Premier League.

At Sunderland Simms immediately goes into contention for a starting berth as Ross Stewart is their only other established striker. Huddersfield were also in contention for the 21-year-old Evertonian, but the promise of more playing time looks to have won the day for Simms.

As a prolific goalscorer at youth level (he actually scored 46 times in one season for the Under 18s and Under 23s) he needs to kick on and prove himself again. He remains contracted to Everton until 2024.

Good luck Ellis!