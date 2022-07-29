Friday’s Toffee Bites: Mykolenko talks Kyiv friendly, Holgate rumours, Warrington latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Everton have signed winger Dwight McNeil from Burnley. [RBM]

“When I heard the manager’s plans, they really excited me and appealed to me. I want to work hard and do well for the team and for the fans,” says the new signing. [RBM]

Check out the full interview from the 22-year-old below.

Here’s a stats analysis of McNeil and what he can bring to the Blues. [RBM]

Read the latest Everton update from CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale. [EFC]

“It is very important for Ukrainian clubs to play these matches and I am very grateful and very happy that I have an opportunity to play for my club against…my native club. It is necessary to maintain the flow of information because the war is still going on…it is necessary to show people that the conflict has not ended, by far. To be honest, I am a little bit nervous [about the match]. I will meet my friends, my old team, and I never played against them. I want to say thank you so much to my club and our chairman for the support for my country. I have some nerves, but I am very happy to return to Goodison,” says Mykolenko. [EFC]

Ross Barkley is ACTUALLY coming home, isn’t he?

Breaking: Ross Barkley is moving closer to joining Everton. Frank Lampard is a big fan of the player who's been pushing to leave Chelsea this summer. pic.twitter.com/DanK98StgN — CfcSheikh (@CfcSheikh) July 28, 2022

Everton are going to hold on to young defensive midfielder Lewis Warrington for now despite a number of offers for him. [inews]

Under-21s coach Paul Tait previews his side’s upcoming season. [EFC]

Seems like we’ll have to wait a short while before hearing of any potential Gueye return.

Everton have approached Paris Saint-Germain for Gana Gueye. He's one of the names in the list but talks are still at early stages, discussions will continue in the next days. #EFC



PSG want to sell Gueye as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/xE1fJOyFGJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2022

West Ham and former Everton boss David Moyes are interested in signing Mason Holgate after their new signing Nayef Aguerd underwent ankle surgery for an injury and is expected to miss significant time. [90 Min]

What To Watch

The English Championship season begins today, when Huddersfield take on Burnley. Some MLS and other action on elsewhere, too.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook