Everton have agreement with Cornet but hit impasse with Burnley

After being linked with a number of different names over the last couple of weeks, Everton have reached an agreement with Maxwel Cornet, but are yet to settle on the transfer terms with relegated Burnley.

As reported by But! Football Club (via SportWitness), the 25-year-old is ready to put pen to paper on a five-year contract with wages of £67,000 (€80,000) per week. Negotiations between Everton and the Clarets however seem to have stalled after the Toffees’ offer of £14 million with £3.3m in add-ons (€21m total) was turned down as Burnley wanted more upfront. Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Newcastle are also reportedly chasing the forward’s signature.

Gnaly Albert Maxwel Cornet has 29 international caps for Ivory Coast, his place of birth, and has only been in England for one season after sealing a switch from Olympique Lyon last summer, with Burnley paying nearly £13m for him right before the transfer window closed. He would go on to score nine goals and two assists in 29 appearances in all competitions, though all his goals came in the league including a memorable comeback winner against the Toffees at Turf Moor in a classic relegation six-pointer.

Cornet brings the same versatility and defensive resilience to the forward positions that Richarlison did, and gives Frank Lampard another option upfront to put him on the right and move Anthony Gordon over to the left if he so chooses. We did a full statistical analysis of his playing positions, strengths, weaknesses and more here.

With a centreback, left wingback and winger already signed, the Toffees desperately need a player of Cornet’s goalscoring ability to strengthen the attack. There are still some key areas that require depth and we can expect Kevin Thelwell to continue to strengthen Lampard’s squad by focusing his attention on the midfield as they look to bolster that part of the pitch next.