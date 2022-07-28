Thursday’s Toffee Bites: McNeil deal done, Barkley, Gueye & Paqueta linked, Gomes & Simms latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“Of course we are going to have a big focus on them [setpieces] this year. We are going to do everything we can to improve them — through tactics, analysis, team selection, recruitment, good organisation.

“I also find that on set plays that they can improve and you are not quite sure of the reason why. Is it a confidence thing? Possibly. I have worked on teams where we have not conceded from a set play in a whole season and then the same personnel, with the same organisation, all of a sudden the psyche of the team changes.” - Assistant coach Paul Clement on Everton’s issues with setpieces. [The Athletic]

It took just about 36 hours to go from first rumours to signing announcement, but Everton rushed through the signing of Ruben Vinagre. [RBM]

The fullback is going to wear #29 for the Blues, a number that has had a pretty colourful history at Everton. [RBM]

Everton might have another signing to announce today with Dwight McNeil going from rumour to medical in a matter of hours yesterday. And the Blues might not be done either, with a move for his teammate Maxwel Cornet expected too. [RBM]

Andre Gomes could be on his way this summer, with unsubstantiated rumours suggesting that Benfica and Porto could be interested and Juventus mentioned too. [Daily Mail]

The Blues need some reinforcements in midfield with Fabian Delph gone and Gomes possibly leaving, and apparently it could be two Everton old boys on their way back - Idrissa Gueye and Ross Barkley. [RBM]

Young midfielder Tyler Onyango has signed a new contract, and will go out to League One Burton Albion on loan this coming season. [EFC]

Everton will have to make a decision soon on where to send Ellis Simms on loan this season, with Championship sides Huddersfield and Sunderland both interested. [Inside Futbol]

No idea where the money is coming from, but apparently the Blues are interested in Olympique Lyonnais attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta, with Arsenal also in for him despite having at least three players who play the position. [Calciomercato]

