McNeil Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of winger Dwight McNeil from Burnley on a five-year contract. The 22-year-old is the third Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining his former teammate James Tarkowski, and Ruben Vinagre whose loan signing was announced on Wednesday. The total sum is said to be close to £20 million, but a significant part of that amount comprises add-ons.

The player has been with the Clarets for the last eight years, joining the Academy from the Manchester United youth system. In his 147 appearances for Burnley’s first team he has scored seven times with seventeen assists.

McNeil will be wearing the #7 shirt for the Toffees. He has previously worn #31 and then #11 throughout his time with the Clarets. His signing will give Frank Lampard some starting calibre quality at the winger position behind Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi and Andros Townsend.

The Toffees are expected to be busy during the summer transfer window with Lampard looking to strengthen the defensive midfield and also add some attacking firepower especially with the departure of Richarlison.

