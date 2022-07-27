 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Youngster signs new Everton contract ahead of loan move

Promising Under 21s midfielder Tyler Onyango secures immediate future and opportunity to impress at Burton Albion

By Geoffrey Blunt
Everton v Chelsea - Premier League 2 Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

It’s been announced today that our tall Under 21s midfielder Tyler Onyango has extended his contract with the club to 2025, which is certainly a sign of some faith in him by the management.

He has also secured a season long loan move to Midlands outfit Burton Albion in League One of the Football League.

Good move? Absolutely!

Tyler has (literally) stood head and shoulders above his midfield colleagues at Under 21 level for perhaps a little too long. This is a fantastic move for Onyango. He will be tested week in and week out against seasoned professionals in the men’s game and they won’t be intimidated by his size.

Everton Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, said:

“We are delighted to agree a new contract with Tyler.

“He has made impressive progress through our Academy, recognised with experience playing for our First Team, and we are looking forward to him continuing his development on loan with Burton this season.”

Do we think he can make it at this level? There’s no reason why not. He has great mobility carrying the ball, is not afraid to put tackles in and has also shown himself capable of getting into goalscoring positions for the Under 21s.

Good luck Tyler!

