Vinagre Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of fullback Ruben Vinagre from Sporting CP on a season-long loan. The 23-year-old is the second Blues signing of the summer transfer window. The player has formerly played at Wolves amongst a host of other loan spells, and is well known to the Blues current Director of Football Kevin Thelwell from his roles with the West Midlands club.

Vinagre will be wearing the #29 shirt for the Toffees. He has previously worn #16 at sporting CP, #19 at FC Famalicão, #12 at Olympiacos and #29 as well at Wolves before that.

His signing will give Frank Lampard some starting calibre quality at the left back position behind Vitalii Mykolenko, with the Portuguese player better from attacking situations, especially if the three-man backline with wingbacks becomes as common as it was last season.

The Toffees are expected to be busy during the summer transfer window with Lampard looking to strengthen the defensive midfield and also add some attacking firepower especially with the departure of Richarlison.

The #29 shirt at Everton is not one that has had a long history, but there are certainly some famous names to have donned it before Vinagre, including Oumar Niasse (19/20), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (16/17 - 18/19), Luke Garbutt (13/14 - 14/15), João Silva (10/11 - 11/12), Paddy Boyle (07/08), James Vaughan (05/06), Kevin McLeod (99/00 - 02/03), Danny Cadamarteri (97/98 - 98/99) and Tony Grant (93/94 - 94/95).

Transfermarkt has a comprehensive Everton’s squad number history here.