Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Vinagre announcement, Kean latest, Simms rumours

ICYMI: Ruben Vinagre looks set to join Everton on loan. [RBM]

Rubén Vinagre to Everton, deal now in place and full agreement reached with Sporting. Done and sealed, loan with buy option clause included. #EFC



Former Wolves fullback joins Everton after first part of medical completed in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/WLFlUCBZZv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2022

Per our most reliable Portuguese journalist, the deal is all done and the announcement can be expected very soon. [Pedro Sepulveda]

In case you were planning on storming the pitch at Goodison Park this upcoming season, you may well get banned for doing so. [BBC]

“Nathan [Patterson] plays with energy and commitment and physicality. Add his technical level to those attributes and his performances stand out. He’s always had tremendous athleticism and is quick. And he can repeatedly do it [get up and down the field] over the course of a game...of course I would back him to go and confirm himself defensively and show he can succeed in the Premier League, offensively and defensively. Evertonians will take to him, I have absolutely no hesitation in that regard. He plays with real determination and fearlessness and is still growing and getting stronger,” says Scotland U21 manager and former Everton midfielder Scott Gemmill. [EFC]

For whatever reason, Juventus are interested in holding onto Moise Kean. He did score two goals last night for them against Barcelona in a pre-season friendly.

Juventus remain in negotiations for Everton forward Moise Kean. The Italian club are working on a deal for the Everton man to be signed permanently from the club, but no clause is yet to be triggered, with Everton standing firm https://t.co/9hId1Ppbl9 — The Bobble (@ElBobble) July 25, 2022

It looks like Ellis Simms will not be rejoining former loan side Blackpool and instead will be joining Sunderland. [The Gazette]

