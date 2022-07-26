Everton close to sealing second signing of the summer

After a long spell of inactivity since the beginning of month, Everton are about to announce their second signing of the summer transfer window.

Late yesterday rumours began to circulate that Sporting CP left fullback/wingback Ruben Vinagre was on his way to Merseyside for his medical and to negotiate terms, with the news broken by Portuguese journalist Bancada de Leão that the Blues had been pursuing the 23-year-old.

There had been additional chatter that Nottingham Forest and possibly Fulham led by Portuguese manager (and former Everton boss) Marco Silva were both interested in the player, but it appears he was heading to Finch Farm all along.

Everton are reportedly looking to bring in the player on a season-long loan with the Blues covering his wages of €16,000 a week, and an option to purchase him outright this summer for about €10m. Sporting had him on loan from Wolves last season and were obligated to purchase the player, but are choosing to move him on days after confirming the transfer.

Ruben Vinagre, is now on Merseyside to discuss his future at Everton and undergo a medical at the football club. Everton and Sporting Lisbon are close to finalising a loan deal, with an option to buy the defender with Everton covering the left backs wages, for the season — The Bobble (@ElBobble) July 26, 2022

Vinagre joined Wolves back in 2017 from AS Monaco, helping them win the Championship and break into the Premier League. He was handed a new five-year contract in 2019 with Everton’s current Director of Football then saying -

“Ruben has developed impressively since joining the club two seasons ago and is an important part of Nuno’s squad. As the club has grown in recent times, Ruben has done the same, and performed commendably when called upon in the Premier League last season. “Off the pitch, he provides a mature head for someone so young and is a popular personality inside the dressing room. We’re excited to watch and help Ruben develop further this coming season and, after his impact in the two Asia Trophy games, we hope he’ll kick on once again.”

Vinagre xG+xA/90 is 0.13, a hair more than Mykolenko at 0.09 - small sample sizes for both, Premier League only. #EFC pic.twitter.com/BT45FBiJy5 — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) July 26, 2022

The fullback adds depth to Frank Lampard’s squad and will likely be the backup for Vitalii Mykolenko who was himself only signed in January of this year. This also means that Neils Nkounkou will be heading out on loan again this season, and should ensure that Ben Godfrey is not pushed out wide and keeps the Blues’ centrehalf depth intact.