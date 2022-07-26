Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Vinagre ‘on his way’, Guido Rodriguez linked, Gomes & Kean exits

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“The manager was critical in the changing room after [Minnesota match], what was said stays between us, but we knew it wasn’t good enough. We wanted to bounce back and bring positive energy to the team and we did that.

“[The objective over the next two weeks] is to get fitter, we are getting there slowly, it is a gradual process and these games are helping. We need to ramp it up and make sure we are in top condition for the Chelsea game.” - Michael Keane after the pre-season friendly win over Blackpool on Sunday. [EFC]

Looks like former Wolves (and currently at Sporting CP) left wingback Ruben Vinagre is about to be announced as Everton’s next signing of the summer. The Portuguese player was signed for Wolves by the Toffees’ Director of Football Kevin Thelwell. This one really did fly in under the radar, with the player joining on loan with a deal to buy at the end of the season. [Bancada de Leão]

It’s no secret that one of Everton’s biggest needs this transfer window is a central defensive midfielder. The Blues have been linked with a couple already, but now 24-cap Argentina international Guido Rodriguez is supposedly on the club’s radar too. The 28-year-old has been Real Betis’ mainstay at the position for a few years now. Conversations are ongoing but no solid offers from the Blues as yet. [Cesar Luis Merlo]

For those unaware of Rodriguez, he has been one of the better defensive midfielders in La Liga over the last couple of seasons.

Guido Rodriguez radar for last season with Real Betis in La Liga.

A proper 'defensive' defensive midfielder.#EFC pic.twitter.com/UT7LZXP5Iu — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) July 25, 2022

Juventus have an interest in PSG’s Leandro Paredes, and are looking to offer Moise Kean to the French side in exchange. Which will mean they will have to activate the buyout clause on the forward with Everton, which would be a £30m+ boost to the coffers, but that has yet to happen. [El Bobble]

Bye bye Andre Gomes, we never did see the best of you.

Andre Gomes has been told he can leave Everton Football Club. The former Portuguese International has not played a single minute of Everton’s pre-season as yet, with the club continuing to explore all options, to find a solution for Gomes’s future this summer — The Bobble (@ElBobble) July 25, 2022

We could have a decision on Maxwel Cornet’s future this week.

Maxwel Cornet future will be decided this week I'm told, he will leave Burnley.



Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Everton and 1 more unnamed club are in talks for the Burnley player, All pushing hard and keen on securing, best offer wins pic.twitter.com/uoDGso0PVE — Fraser Fletcher (@FrazFletcher) July 25, 2022

The latest episode of Everton Unseen covers the United States trip.

