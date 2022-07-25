Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard talks Dobbin future, Dendoncker linked, Cornet & Broja latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton (finally) win a pre-season friendly, beating Blackpool 4-2. Here’s our instant reaction with some quick thoughts on the game itself. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“You’re concerned because you want them [Calvert-Lewin and Gray] on the pitch but they are small issues that we’re not worth risking today. We travelled back from America on a long overnight flight after Minnesota. Then the lads needed a bit of time off and came back so where they’ve got small issues it wasn’t worth risking them. Hopefully, they’ll be fit to train in the middle of the week and we’ll play it from there,” says Lampard. [EFC]

The race is on for heavily-rumoured target Maxwell Cornet.

Understand it is between Everton and Forest to sign Maxwell Cornet from Burnley. Everton had loan bid rejected last week — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) July 21, 2022

“I think of myself as a veteran sometimes but very young still. Now I’m starting to come into a role where I can speak to the younger players and give them advice on the situations I’ve had. We’ve got a lot of good young lads at the club who are willing to learn, that’s really important,” says Tom Davies. [CBS Sports]

Check out some of the latest Bramley-Moore drone footage.

“When you’re at a club like Everton, it’s not for the manager to say that places are up for grabs. You have to know that and feel that whoever is in that starting 11, it’s not a guarantee [that you will keep your place]. If you’re on the bench, you need to work hard to make sure you’re playing. I’m just working hard every day and making sure that I give my all for the Club when I’m on the pitch,” says Dele. [EFC]

Looks like Everton are interested in Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker.

Everton want to sign an extra quality midfielder. Frank Lampard has also Leander Dendoncker in the list, he's appreciated by board and manager. Everton, ready to explore this move in the next weeks. #EFC



Contract with Wolves expires in 2023, with option for further season. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

“Lewis Dobbin is one where a loan probably will be the best thing for him. He was great last year, trained well and showed energy and spark. But it’s a good time for him to go and play,” says Lampard. [The Athletic]

West Ham have moved their attentions to Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, which means Everton and Newcastle can resume talking to Chelsea about Armando Broja again. [inews]

It looks like Sunderland are still trying to bring back Nathan Broadhead. [Sunderland Echo]

