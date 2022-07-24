Everton at Blackpool: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Let’s just say Everton’s pre-season has not gone in a manner that will reassure supporters that the Blues are not in for a relegation battle this season. Manager Frank Lampard is frustrated that the players promised to him are yet to materialize, and in the first two friendly games the squad he has are quickly showing that they refuse to learn from their mistakes of last season.

Quite what the Blues have worked on we are yet to see, but as we go lower in level from game to game this summer we’ll get a better idea of what level this Everton side are planning to operate at this campaign. We looked outclassed against Premier League opposition Arsenal, MLS side Minnesota United proceeded to humble us and now we play a Championship side to see if we can finally dictate the pace of a game and take advantage of scoring opportunities while also keeping the ball out of our own net.

Blackpool finished 16th in the English second tier last season, having gained promotion the year before from League One with a key contribution from Everton youngster Ellis Simms who spent the season on loan with them. Former Toffees Callum Connolly, Shayne Lavery, Josh Bowler and Luke Garbutt are also in their ranks.

Match Details

Competition: Pre-season friendly #3

Date and start time: Sunday, July 24th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 17,338

Weather: 71°F/22°C, light rain, 74% chance of precipitation, 18 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: FOX Deportes - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, ESPN Play Sur

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Lineups

Last Meeting

The Blues have previously played the Seasiders in a recent pre-season friendly with the two sides fighting to an entertaining 3-3 draw in August 2020 before the start of the 2020-21 season. The hosts had raced into a three-goal lead in Carlo Ancelotti’s first summer in charge of the club within just eleven minutes, but the Blues were able to fight back from that embarrassment with a Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal and a Gylfi Sigurdsson brace to spare their blushes.