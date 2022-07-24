Blackpool 2-4 Everton: Final | Mykolenko, Davies and Dele score in friendly

Live Blog

90’ - Final whistle, Everton win 4-2. Some relief in the Blues camp.

87’ - Ball falls kindly for Fiorini and with the goal gaping he pulls it wide.

80’ - Five changes for the Blues in all - Warrington, Welch, Price, Mills and Dobbin all come on, with Patterson, Doucoure, Tarkowski, Gordon and Dele leaving.

72’ - A change in the middle now as Davies goes off with Allan coming on.

67’ - A rare Tarkowski mistake gives Blackpool a chance. He gets caught with the ball on the edge of the box, and commits a foul. This is perfect Garbutt range, he gets it over the wall but cannot dip under the bar.

64’ - Dele again!! Lovely interplay between Gordon and Iwobi on the right, and the Patterson cross into the box is met by Dele, and he taps in from a narrow angle, 4-2 now.

61’ - Change for the Blues with Alex Iwobi coming on now for Rondon. Who will play striker, Dele or Gordon?

Immediately into action as Gordon’s cross into the box is met by Iwobi but it’s not good contact and goes wayward.

57’ - Another corner for the Seasiders, fizzed through the box by Garbutt and Everton are relieved.

55’ - Blackpool win another corner, falls to Bowler and a terrific far corner shot from the former Everton Under-23, Pickford does better this time parrying away for a corner.

Bowler wins another corner on the right as Myko stops him. Garbutt to take, cleared.

53’ - Another fantastic deep ball from Tarkowski to Myko, but his cross cannot find Gordon in the box.

Dele has been unhappy about a tackle Connolly made on him, and now is booked for a petulant late challenge on the player.

50’ - Oof, Everton concede again, and again from a setpiece! The hosts win a corner on the right, it’s into the box and another former Blue Callum Connolly gets in behind Rondon and heads home from point-blank range, no chance Pickford. 3-2 to the Blues now.

47’ - Dele scores, makes it 3-1 early on!! Makes no mistake from a yard out this time!! Patterson plays in Holgate making a deep run, his cross is mishit by Rondon, goalie parries it away, it falls to Myko from a very tight angle and he centers it for Dele who taps in from just a yard out.

46’ - Second half underway, will update you on the lineup changes in a sec. It’s Keane and Holgate come on to replace Mina and Godfrey.

45’ - Halftime whistle goes, Blues lead 2-1. The two early goals killed this as a contest, but then the Blues made a crucial error late in the half which reawakens the game unfortunately.

44’ - Oof, Pickford mistake and it allows the hosts to pull a goal back. Another former Blue Josh Bowler cuts in from the right and shoots, Pickford parries it away but doesn’t get much on it and it falls very kindly for Madine on the goalline and he nods it in, 2-1.

42’ - Everton play the ball out of the back, but then Dele lofts a poor pass across the middle just outside the box and Patterson has to commit a foul that gives away a freekick.

Former Blue Luke Garbutt fancies that, but that doesn’t bother Pickford.

38’ - Tarkowski with another delightful low through ball sees Rondon streaking away on the left, but he goes too wide and his shot from a narrow angle is blocked for a corner.

30’ - Good run from Dele there as he goes past first one and then another, but can’t get his nutmeg right and runs into another defender.

26’ - Big swinging cross from Patterson now, and Blackpool are scrambling, put it out for a corner. Taken short, and the Blues again fail to put the ball in the box.

24’ - Another delightful cross-field ball from Tarks finds Patterson running into space, and he wins a corner. Gordon outswinger, partly cleared and Everton can’t make any headway.

23’ - A rare foray forward by Blackpool, and Fiorini has a chance to shoot from the edge of the box, straight at Pickford and he gathers.

20’ - There really hasn’t been much to talk about. The Toffees are keeping the ball passing it back and forth from side to side, but not necessarily creating much either as Blackpool are sitting back too.

14’ - Gordon nutmegs his man and gets into the box, the defender goes over and then tugs Gordon down too, but the ref calls for a foul by the Everton player.

10’ - Davies goal!! A delightful long ball from Godfrey finds Rondon in all kinds of space, he goes down to the goalline with it and a perfect cross into the six-yard box is met with another excellent finish, this time Davies steaming into the box. 2-0 to the Blues.

Reminder - there’s no VAR today, because watching the replay Rondon was certainly offside when that ball from Godfrey was played over the top.

9’ - Everton are doing well controlling the ball, passing it out from the back and mixing up the long and short passes.

6’ - Myko goal!! Long diagonal from Tarks frees Patterson down the right, Gordon plays it back to him and the Scotsman’s cross into the box is fantastic, but the late run into the box from Myko is even better and his finish nestles into the far corner. Beautiful football, 1-0 to the Blues.

4’ - Myko does very well to pull down a long diagonal from Godfrey over the backline, cuts in to shoot with his weaker right foot and it’s straight at the goalie.

3’ - It’s Godfrey on the right, Mina in the middle and Tarkowski on the left making up the back three. Davies and Doucoure are in the middle, with Patterson and Mykolenko on the flanks, and then it’s Gordon and Dele behind Rondon up top.

1’ - Underway!

The chatter from the Everton commentary stream is that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is being held out of this game as a precaution.

Starting Lineups

Feels strange to say, but the pressure is already mounting on Everton and Lampard to put in a decent performance today. The manager has chosen to go back to his back three today.

Everton

Blackpool

Match Preview

Let’s just say Everton’s pre-season has not gone in a manner that will reassure supporters that the Blues are not in for a relegation battle this season. Manager Frank Lampard is frustrated that the players promised to him are yet to materialize, and in the first two friendly games the squad he has are quickly showing that they refuse to learn from their mistakes of last season.

Quite what the Blues have worked on we are yet to see, but as we go lower in level from game to game this summer we’ll get a better idea of what level this Everton side are planning to operate at this campaign. We looked outclassed against Premier League opposition Arsenal, MLS side Minnesota United proceeded to humble us and now we play a Championship side to see if we can finally dictate the pace of a game and take advantage of scoring opportunities while also keeping the ball out of our own net.

Blackpool finished 16th in the English second tier last season, having gained promotion the year before from League One with a key contribution from Everton youngster Ellis Simms who spent the season on loan with them. Former Toffees Callum Connolly, Shayne Lavery, Josh Bowler and Luke Garbutt are also in their ranks.

Match Details

Competition: Pre-season friendly #3

Date and start time: Sunday, July 24th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 17,338

Weather: 71°F/22°C, light rain, 74% chance of precipitation, 18 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: FOX Deportes - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, ESPN Play Sur

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Blues have previously played the Seasiders in a recent pre-season friendly with the two sides fighting to an entertaining 3-3 draw in August 2020 before the start of the 2020-21 season. The hosts had raced into a three-goal lead in Carlo Ancelotti’s first summer in charge of the club within just eleven minutes, but the Blues were able to fight back from that embarrassment with a Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal and a Gylfi Sigurdsson brace to spare their blushes.