Friday’s Toffee Bites: Chelsea players updates, Min-jae, Kalimuendo & Dennis latest, protest planned

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The fans were pretty unhappy with Everton’s capitulation against MLS side Minnesota United, and manager Frank Lampard was pretty hard on his players too while insisting the squad needed reinforcements. [RBM]

Anthony Gordon on his personal targets for the upcoming season - “Just to be much better than last year. I think last year I sacrificed a lot of my game because of the situation we were in, so this year I really want to contribute and excel with goals and assists as well.” [Echo]

Lampard is pushing ahead with a loan deal bid for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour. [Talksport]

Everton’s pursuit of Armando Broja might be done with the player looking very close to joining West Ham, but they are still in the reckoning for at least another four Chelsea players. Gilmour was mentioned above, and the Blues are also ready to put in a £30 million bid for Conor Gallagher.

The Toffees are also keenly watching what happens with defender Levi Colwill who will likely leave if another centreback is signed.

Finally, there could be a sensational return for prodigal son and widely-proclaimed deserter Ross Barkley to Everton, with Chelsea offering to foot a large part of his wages too. [Ben Jacobs, via EFC Daily]

The 27 Campaign among other fan groups are planning a protest outside Goodison Park on Saturday to send a message to the Everton Board about the fans’ dissatisfaction over how the club continues to be run. [Daily Mail]

Saturday's protest just became a little bit more important after the managers comments post game this morning, he is concerned massively. We all should be too. Lets show them its not acceptable once again and get down to Goodison Road @ 12 Noon! pic.twitter.com/pI1qCI33ej — 27yearscampaign (@27yearsCampaign) July 21, 2022

Centre half Kim Min-jae is getting closer to a switch to Napoli who are looking to replace Kalidou Koulibaly who has joined Chelsea. [Corriere dello Sport]

PSG striker Arnaud Kalimuendo is being chased by Leeds United with another bunch of Premier League and Ligue 1 teams all watching him closely as they wait for the Parisians to decide if they are keeping him or not. [90 Min]

With reports that Everton have cooled in their interest in Emmanuel Dennis, it appears Nottingham Forest are looking to swoop in for the forward. [Daily Mail]

With Everton possibly facing another relegation battle in the upcoming season, Abdoulaye Doucoure’s words about the last season could hold a lot more meaning for the Blues - “To be honest it was the toughest season of my career. Of course, the end was nice. But it was very tough for all of us. I think it was the toughest season we had in our careers so far.” [Echo]

What To Watch

A couple of games in the UEFA Women’s Euro and the CAF Africa Women Cup of Nations, and some more pre-season friendlies.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook