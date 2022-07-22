Building History! The new apprenticeship programme for Everton fans

Local Liverpool people and Everton fans are the stars of a monumental new film showcasing The Learning Foundry’s partnership with Laing O’Rourke which is giving people in the region the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work on Everton’s new 52,000-seater stadium.

Young learners and members of the Toffees fanbase appear in the two-minute feature which calls on people to register onto The Learning Foundry programme - facilitating 20 paid full-time apprenticeships on the Bramley-Moore Stadium project.

Everton supporters have provided a range of voiceovers for the powerful narrative as well as appearing in shots at the historic Goodison Park and other landmarks around the city.

Local people currently on training programmes with the Learning Foundry also feature in the film. The trainees and apprentices play a key role in demonstrating the opportunity to become a part of history, on a stadium build which will create a real legacy in the city for the next century and beyond.

Apprentices will be supported by The Learning Foundry with Laing O’Rourke and partners The Skills Centre, to play a key role in the construction of Everton’s new stadium which will transform Liverpool’s waterfront and define an era.

The film has been produced by award-winning Liverpool creative experience agency Aurora on behalf of The Learning Foundry and is a call to action to ensure as many local people as possible can register to be involved as part of a one-of-a-kind recruitment drive.

Joanne Abraham, Managing Director of The Learning Foundry, said:

“We are honoured to be selected as Laing O’Rourke’s local training partner in the development of Everton Football Club’s new stadium. “This project will not only make a big difference to the regeneration of Liverpool’s historic waterfront, but also make a positive impact for local people to access training, apprenticeships and careers that will impact for generations to come. “Local people and members of the Everton community are the stars of our film which showcases everything that is good about our city. “We are ready to deliver apprenticeships for this unique build and are delighted to give local learners the once-in-a lifetime opportunity to create a real legacy in the place they call home.”

Jazz Bal, Chair of Everton’s new Fan Advisory Board, said:

“As a lifelong Evertonian and former apprentice myself, I was delighted to feature in the film. “It is so important for local young people to be given the chance to learn new skills and earn. Having the opportunity to work on such an iconic build in their home city is something they will be able to look back on with great pride. “Seeing the stadium progress is really exciting for Evertonians but it’s also a really huge moment for everyone in the city as the build has and will lead to more jobs and more opportunities for people.”

You can apply for the pre-apprenticeship programme through the Laing O’Rourke careers site or you can attend one of their registration events by clicking here: https://www.thelearningfoundry.co.uk/construction-apprenticeships